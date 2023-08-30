Joe Haden Calls Diontae Johnson His Most Underrated Steelers Teammate

Former Pittsburgh Steelers CB Joe Haden was a guest on Cameron Heyward’s Not Just Football podcast, where Heyward asked Haden who his most underrated Steelers teammate was. Haden said it’s current Steelers WR Diontae Johnson.
“I love ‘Tae. He’s a route-running phenom,” Haden said. “The way he comes out of his breaks, accelerates, he works hard in the offseason and practicing his craft in route-running. I think if Kenny Pickett [keeps] throwing the ball like he’s doing in the preseason, then it’s gonna be trouble.”
Johnson and Haden overlapped for three years in Pittsburgh, from 2019-2021. Johnson had a career-high 107 receptions for 1,161 yards and eight touchdowns in ‘21, and while he took a step back last season, that route-running prowess was still there. It’s Johnson’s defining trait, and as a cornerback, Haden is well aware of how tough it is to cover such an advanced route runner.
With Pickett primed to take a step up in Year Two, I wouldn’t expect Johnson to stay down for long. Last year may have been frustrating, especially with his inability to find the end zone, but Johnson’s numbers in 2023 are going to be a lot closer to those he put up in 2021. Especially with defenses also needing to pay close attention to fellow wide receiver George Pickens, Johnson is in line for a big year.
He showed off his chemistry with Pickett, catching four balls for 65 yards during the preseason, and that’s something I think will carry over to the regular season. With Pickett being more comfortable, Johnson’s athleticism and route-running ability should help him be a guy who can pick up chunk yards and help the Steelers offense continue to become more explosive.
It’s a particularly interesting choice for Haden to choose Johnson, just because he would know as well as anyone just how good Johnson can be. The two often went head-to-head in practice, and with Haden being one of the better corners in the league during at least part of that tenure, Johnson proved he could hang with the best. That’s something he’s shown as Pittsburgh’s No. 1 receiver throughout the years, and 2023 might be the year he gets the respect he deserves with Pickens also emerging as a potential No. 1-type wideout.
With Johnson having just two seasons left on his contract, 2023 will be a big year for him to prove that he can be a true No. 1 wideout and that he’s worthy of a third contract in Pittsburgh. I fully expect him to improve from last year and once again show just how talented he is.