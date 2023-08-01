Jersey Numbers Revealed For Greg Bell, John Lovett

The new numbers for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ two latest signings have been revealed, with RB John Lovett donning No. 33 and RB Greg Bell wearing No. 38, per the latest media roster update.

Lovett played his college ball at Penn State and Baylor, wearing No. 23 for the Nittany Lions and No. 7 at Baylor. The 5-foot-11, 215-pound running back most recently played in the XFL for the Rod Woodson-led Vegas Vipers, running 59 times for 227 yards and three touchdowns. He also had 14 grabs for 269 yards and two touchdowns through the air.

Bell spent 2022 on the Detroit Lions’ injured reserve after suffering a hamstring injury during training camp. The former San Diego State Aztec stands 5-foot-10 and weighs 201 pounds and was waived by Detroit last week to make room for RB Justin Jackson. He latched on with Pittsburgh this morning. He was listed as wearing No. 29 with the Lions and he wore both No. 22 and No. 34 with San Diego State. He ran for 1,728 yards in his career at SDSU.

Both Bell and Lovett will compete with Anthony McFarland Jr. and Darius Hagans for the team’s No. 3 RB job. While McFarland currently has the upper hand, there’s a lot of time left in camp and with the pads coming on, one of the three undrafted running backs could look to rise above McFarland and earn a spot on the team’s 53-man roster.

It’s likely that Pittsburgh will look to keep a running back on the practice squad as well, so there’s a lot on the line for the rest of camp. Bell and Lovett should get their first taste of action today at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe today.