Jerome Bettis Lends Helping Hand, Provides Pittsburgh-Area Family With Home Upgrade

Throughout his illustrious 10-year career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Hall of Fame running back Jerome Bettis was known for being a battering ram on the field, but a big teddy bear off of it, giving back to the Pittsburgh-area community in many ways.

Even all these years after his retirement in 2005 following the Super Bowl XL win over the Seattle Seahawks, Bettis continues to lend a helping hand to his adopted hometown.

On Wednesday, that included helping a Pittsburgh-area family upgrade its home and stay in it for years to come, thanks to a new heating and cooling system in McKees Rocks.

AWESOME! Jerome Bettis surprised a family in McKees Rocks yesterday and they got much more than just a few autographs! https://t.co/utQHvZcAzq — KDKA (@KDKA) August 30, 2023

Through Bettis’ foundation, Bus Stops Here Foundation, along with heating and cooling system company Air Serv, the Johnson family in McKees Rocks received quite the home upgrade.

With the new heating and cooling system, the Johnson family will be able to stay in their Irwin Street home in McKees Rocks long term, thanks to Bettis’ foundation stepping up again for area families in need.

While Bettis did not speak directly to CBS Pittsburgh, which first reported the deed from Bettis and his foundation, he did state that he “wants lead by example” and continue to give back to the communities that helped him reach the level of success he has acquired.

Bettis formed his foundation in 1997, which was just his second season in Pittsburgh after being acquired during the 1996 NFL Draft. On April 20, 1996, the Steelers acquired Bettis — along with a third-round pick — from the St. Louis Rams for the Steelers’ second-round pick in 1996 and fourth-round selection in 1997.

St. Louis’ selection of running back Lawrence Phillips in the first round that year made Bettis expendable, leading to his trade to Pittsburgh. Bettis went on to have a Hall of Fame career, Phillips flamed out in two years and wound up in prison. The Steelers won the trade on and off the field then, and the community of Pittsburgh continues to win with Bettis being such a big contributor to his adopted hometown.