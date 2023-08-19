Jack Ham: ‘A Lot Of Optimism’ Surrounding Steelers, Looking Forward To Return Of ‘Old-School’ Football

On paper, things look rather intriguing for the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of the 2023 season.

A second-year quarterback and wide receiver combination in Kenny Pickett and George Pickens looks like it’s ready to break out, while the offensive line has been rebuilt, pairing rather nicely with what should be a dominant defense.

That has optimism rather high entering a key 2023 season for the Black and Gold under head coach Mike Tomlin.

Former Steelers great and Hall of Famer Jack Ham, appearing on The Cook and Joe Show on 93.7 The Fan, has some of that optimism for the Steelers this season. He said that he’s excited to see some old-school football return for the Black and Gold.

“It looks like, on paper, this should be a very good year for the Steelers. Again, health-wise is one thing, and how deep you are is another. …but yeah, I look forward to this season,” Ham said to Ron Cook, according to audio via 93.7 The Fan. “I think there’s a lot of optimism out there, and it might be a little bit of old-school football. Pound the football, run it, play-action; I grew up on that kind of scheme.”

It does look rather good on paper for the Steelers, especially coming out of an offseason in which GM Omar Khan and assistant GM Andy Weidl reshaped the roster in a big, big way. Adding experienced veterans all over the roster in Patrick Peterson, Cole Holcomb, Elandon Roberts, Kwon Alexander, Isaac Seumalo, Allen Robinson II and Markus Golden has the Steelers looking rather deep and strong across the board, especially on defense.

Offensively, the unit is another year older and has experience together. Khan and Weidl shored up the offensive line with Seumalo and Nate Herbig in free agency, along with trading up to select Broderick Jones in the first round of the NFL Draft.

That work done to the offensive line should do wonders for running backs Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren, who played rather well down the stretch in 2022, finishing as the No. 7 rushing attack in the NFL in the second half, breeding confidence — and hope — for the 2023 season.

Everything the Steelers have done this offseason has created that optimism. They’ve leaned into that old-school bully-ball mentality with some of the roster moves, and if Pickett can take that next step forward in 2023, it could be a great year for the Black and Gold overall. Ham sees it, and when a guy of that caliber and standing in the franchise’s history puts a stamp on something, it carries value.

Hopefully the old-school offensive style makes Ham proud on Sundays watching, and helps see that optimism for the Steelers come to fruition this season.