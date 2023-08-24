‘It’s Just My Mindset:’ Kwon Alexander On Trying To Be ‘Legendary’

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Kwon Alexander doesn’t want to be good, and he doesn’t want to be great. Alexander, who the Steelers signed at the beginning of training camp, sat down with Missi Matthews of Steelers.com and explained why he wants to be legendary.

“It started when I was using the words g-r-e-at at first, and g-o-o-d. And I felt like those words were kind of average, everybody use those kind of words every time they speak. So I just try to use legendary, it’s just my mindset, what I want to be in life and what I want to do,” Alexander explained.

One way to become legendary in the game of football is to win a Super Bowl, something Alexander has yet to accomplish in his NFL career, which enters it’s ninth year in 2023. If the physical linebacker can help shore up the team’s inside linebacker corps and strengthen the defense enough to help the Steelers become Super Bowl contenders, he’ll always go down as a legend in Pittsburgh.

But in his personal life, Alexander has overcome a lot to get to where he’s at today. His brother was shot and killed before the seventh NFL game of his career in 2015, and Alexander played 24 hours later, recording 11 tackles with an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. That’s a pretty legendary performance, especially in the face of tragedy.

It’s a good mindset for Alexander for have. To strive to be as good as you can possibly be, and in his case, legendary, is something you want to see from a guy on-and-off the field.

On the field, Alexander was a really nice addition for the Steelers, adding another veteran to the inside linebacker room, and one who should be better in coverage than Cole Holcomb and Elandon Roberts. Alexander is also a hard hitter, someone you don’t want to see coming down on you if you have the ball in your hands.

He loves contact, and he’s not afraid to make the big hit. He’s been a lot of fun to watch during his brief stint thus far with the Steelers, and he’s going to be an impact player on Pittsburgh’s defense. We know he’s certainly going to try to be legendary.