Injury Roundup: Steelers Exit Bills Game Healthy, Joey Porter Jr.’s Reps Managed

Following the Pittsburgh Steelers second preseason game of the season, taking on the Buffalo Bills Saturday night, head coach Mike Tomlin offered a quick injury update in his postgame press conference.

“Very little injury things to speak of,” Tomlin told reporters via the team’s YouTube channel. “That’s a fortunate thing. Probably limited Joey Porter at the end to prepare him to get into the next stadium. He’s been practicing on a limited basis.”

Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. made his NFL debut after missing Week One with a minor injury. In his first game, he picked off his first pass against Bills QB Matt Barkley shortly before halftime, leading to a Connor Heyward touchdown. Porter had been nagged by a minor injury and while he worked in team sessions throughout the final week of camp, his snaps were a bit managed. Still, he’s healthy and should play in the preseason finale.

Here’s a look at Porter’s pick.

DL Larry Ogunjobi (right foot), S Tre Norwood (right leg), and OG/C Nate Herbig (shoulder) did not play. Nose tackle NT Keeanu Benton dressed but did not enter the game; he is dealing with an ankle injury suffered in the opener.

Pittsburgh will have a quick turnaround before its preseason finale, traveling to Atlanta to take on the Falcons Thursday night. Then, they’ll be off until their Week One opener on Sept. 10 when they host the San Francisco 49ers.

UPDATE (10:34 PM): Here is the list of Steelers who did not play Saturday night. Notable names include WR Haeekm Butler and OLB Quincy Roche.