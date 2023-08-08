‘I’m On Go’: Kenny Pickett To Play In Preseason Opener, Excited For Live Reps

The preseason opener in today’s NFL can often be viewed as a glorified scrimmage with a number of big names sitting out.

Based on comments from Pittsburgh Steelers second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett Tuesday following practice at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, he won’t be one of the big-name Steelers sitting out the preseason opener Friday night at Raymond James Stadium against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Speaking with reporters Tuesday after practice, Pickett said he is gearing up to start the game and is looking forward to playing as long as head coach Mike Tomlin wants him in the game.

“I’m on go,” Pickett said after the Steelers held their penultimate practice ahead of the preseason opener, according to video via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “I’ll be in there for however long they want me to be. When they pull me out, they’ll pull me out. I’m excited to play.”

How long that will be remains to be seen as Tomlin downplayed thinking about Friday’s preseason game at this point as far as playing time and who will or won’t play. But Pickett believes he’ll be on the field and will get some live reps with the starters against the Buccaneers.

Tomlin is set to speak with the media Wednesday and will likely lay out the playing time scenarios Friday night for all four quarterbacks in Pickett, Mitch Trubisky, Mason Rudolph and undrafted rookie free agent Tanner Morgan.

Should Pickett start the game Friday night against the Buccaneers, it will be his first preseason action as the true starting quarterback of the Steelers. Pickett saw significant action last season in the preseason as a rookie third-string quarterback. That started right away in the preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks, playing 32 snaps and five total series for the Black and Gold, helping lead the Steelers to a comeback win over the Seahawks at Acrisure Stadium.

In that preseason opener, Pickett finished 13-of-15 for 95 yards and two touchdowns, hitting running back Jaylen Warren for a 3-yard touchdown out of the backfield and then finding tight end Connor Heyward for a 2-point conversion. He later hit wide receiver Tyler Vaughns for the game-winning 24-yard touchdown with just seconds left on the clock.

Anticipatory throw from #Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett on the game-winning TD to Tyler Vaughns. Pickett got the look he wanted pre-snap, knew where he was going. Raising to fire this ball from opposite hash to far sideline before Vaughns even has head around. Love it. pic.twitter.com/kwskoopVkj — Josh Carney (@ByJoshCarney) August 16, 2022

After that, Pickett moved up the depth chart and ultimately earned the No. 2 job entering the season, ultimately taking over the starting job at halftime of the Week Four loss to the New York Jets.

Now, entering the 2023 season Pickett is the man in charge under center for the Steelers. It will be interesting to see how the Steelers play him in the preseason. While he is the starting quarterback, he does need the reps ahead of the start of his second NFL season. We’ll see what Tomlin’s plan in, starting with the preseason opener against the Buccaneers.