‘If You’re A Steelers Defensive Back, You’re A Guy That Can Move Around:’ Minkah Fitzpatrick Sees Patrick Peterson Playing A Variety Of Roles Like Predecessors

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed CB Patrick Peterson this offseason, and while we haven’t seen him play in a game for Pittsburgh, we know his role won’t be stagnant. Peterson’s said multiple times this offseason that he expects to move around, playing some outside corner, nickel corner, and maybe even some safety. After Pittsburgh’s second-to-last training camp practice today, S Minkah Fitzpatrick talked to the media about Peterson’s versatility and the Steelers’ recent history of versatile defensive backs.

“If you’re a Steelers defensive back, you’re a guy that can move around. There aren’t too many guys, at least since I’ve been here, that have just been static,” Fitzpatrick said. “Pat just brings another layer to it, obviously his experience adds on top of his versatility, so that makes him easy to move around,” Fitzpatrick said via The 93.7 Fan Steelers Podcast.

Recently, Pittsburgh’s had Cameron Sutton as the guy who could move around and play all over the defense, but he departed this offseason and signed with the Detroit Lions. But Fitzpatrick has also displayed versatility, and former Pittsburgh S Terrell Edmunds, now with the Philadelphia Eagles, could play in the box in addition to his normal safety position.

So, across the board, the Steelers have had a history of guys who can move around when needed. Peterson will be someone else with that capability, and it gives the Steelers more options. The safeties have talked about being able to play a three-safety set with Keanu Neal, Damontae Kazee and Fitzpatrick, and that gives the Steelers some more options when it comes to disguising coverages, as well.

It’s going to be interesting to see how Peterson is used. I’d imagine he’ll primarily be an outside cornerback, but I’m curious as to the number of snaps in the slot he could see during the season. He’s mentioned the slot being an area where his IQ could help, but it also potentially leaves him more isolated in man coverage against receivers who may be faster.

But despite entering his age-33 season, Peterson is coming off a five-interception season and has high expectations in Pittsburgh in 2023. In whatever role he plays, he’s going to be expected to contribute on the field, and he’s already shown he can be a great mentor for the team’s younger cornerbacks. Hopefully, he’s able to perform at a high level as well, because the secondary is going to be relying on him to play close to the way he did last season.