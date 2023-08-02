‘I Think I Have Some Pretty Strong Hands:’ Pat Freiermuth Tabs His Hands For Perfect TE

There’s a lot that goes into building the perfect complete tight end. Tight ends need to have good size to be able to match up against linebackers and safeties down the field, have great hands to secure contested catches, and they need to block well in the run game (and even in the passing game from time to time.)

When Pittsburgh Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth talked with Evan Washburn of CBS Sports Wednesday, he was asked about what tight ends he would take to make his perfect tight end. He was brimming with confidence when Washburn asked him about who he would choose for hands.

“I’m gonna go myself,” Freiermuth said with a smile. “I think I have some pretty strong hands.”

Confidence is key no matter what position, and it certainly appears Freiermuth is not lacking in that department. It’s easy to understand why, too.

2022 was a pretty impressive season for Freiermuth. In 16 games, he caught the ball 63 times for 732 yards and two touchdowns. He averaged 11.6 yards per reception, had a 57-yard reception, and averaged 7.5 yards per target. He also had 37 of his catches go for first downs.

Freiermuth had four drops on 98 targets, a drop percentage of 4.1 percent. If you are concerned by that, don’t be. Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce, regarded as arguably the best in the game currently, had eight drops on 152 targets, a drop percentage of 5.3 percent. In fact, Kelce has had a drop rate of over 4.1% in four out of his five seasons in the league.

Another facet of good hands is the ability to hang on to the ball when taking hits or opposing defenders are trying to rip the ball out of a tight end’s hands. Freiermuth did not have a single fumble in 2022 so that counts for something. Here’s a look at his hand strength to keep the ball despite taking a hit and multiple defenders trying to strip the ball.

Fantastic stuff here from Kenny Pickett. Great job never dropping his eyes while extending the play. Knew where LOS was, throws a dart to Pat Freiermuth. All-out effort from 88 after the catch. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/wDn9YIv4fl — Josh Carney (@ByJoshCarney) November 21, 2022

So when Freiermuth says that he would use his hands to create the perfect tight end, it seems like he knows what he’s talking about. After all, if he’s dropping the ball less than the tight end that most people call the best in the league, that’s got to mean something.