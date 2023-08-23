‘I Feel Like I Haven’t Shown Enough’: Preseason Finale ‘A Very Important Game’ For RB Anthony McFarland Jr.

In the most general terms possible, it is rare for a running back to finally stick and find himself a role in his fourth year after coming out of college. If he had not established a role by that point, the odds strongly favor him never doing so.

Pittsburgh Steelers RB Anthony McFarland Jr. is trying to defy that narrative. A 2020 fourth-round pick, he contributed on a limited basis as a rookie and has only gone backward since, spending the 2022 season almost entirely on the practice squad.

Yet that was in large part due to the emergence of Jaylen Warren as a college free agent. While he appears to be in the driver’s seat for a roster spot this year, he’s not taking anything for granted entering the Steelers’ final preseason outing.

“It’s a very important game. It means a lot”, he told the team’s website, according to Teresa Varley, noting the number of running backs on the roster vying for the third spot. “A lot of guys are at my position trying to make the team; earn a spot. It’s a big game”.

While the numbers are there, the names are not, necessarily. An early favorite as a potential dark horse running back was Alfonzo Graham, but he suffered an injury early in camp. They’ve already cycled through a number of in-camp signings, now including the likes of Xazavian Valladay and Greg Bell.

Many felt that McFarland had his best offseason a year ago in spite of the fact that he failed to make the 53-man roster. What he struggled to show a year ago he is displaying more strongly now, including a physicality both as a runner and as a pass protector, but his strength has been his work as an “emerging” receiving option. Still, there is plenty left to prove.

“Each game I just try to get better in my preparation, my play. There is always room for improvement. I feel like I haven’t shown enough”, Varley quotes him as saying. “That is what is in my head”. He added that he has that mentality for his own benefit, to keep himself grounded and guided toward the ultimate goal.

If McFarland does make the 53-man roster, it is still difficult to see how he can get much playing time behind Najee Harris and Warren, unless they grant him a package as a third-down receiving back. The Steelers, however, have already indicated a desire to continue to expand Warren’s responsibilities in that area.

But McFarland seems ready and willing to do anything that is asked of him, whether that’s running between the tackles, getting out to the edge, picking up blitzers, running routes of any depth, or returning punts and kicks—perhaps even covering them.

After all, he might as well. This could be his last shot. If he doesn’t stick now, he could have a very difficult time finding a place anywhere else on an NFL roster.