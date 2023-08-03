‘I Can Hang With Anybody’: CB Joey Porter Jr. Relishes Opportunity To Face First-String Offense

When you are one of the best players in college football, you’re going to have your fair share of wins with few losses. However, when you transition from college to the NFL, you must be ready to take more losses than before and take them in stride.

That’s what Pittsburgh Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr. has experienced thus far in the early stages of his NFL career. A talented defensive back from Penn State, Porter was hardly challenged on the outside by opposing passing games, having the size, length, and athleticism to deter quarterbacks from testing him in coverage. However, his first week in training camp has been a different story as Porter has been targeted a fair amount, giving up possibly the catch of the year to WR George Pickens despite playing tight coverage the entire rep.

Porter knows this is part of the game, relishing the opportunity to go against the best to become the best player that he can be. While speaking with Training Camp Wrap Up show on Steelers.com, Porter mentioned that he appreciates getting live reps against the first-team offense.

“Just getting those live reps with the number ones [is] really boosting my confidence, showing that I can hang with anybody,” Porter said. “There’s wins and losses in everything and I just try to take those on the chin and keep going, especially with the position I play.”

In the National Football League, you are going to lose your fair number of battles, especially at the cornerback position. Porter mentioned after that spectacular Pickens catch that he’s going to try and get his the next day, knowing that one catch doesn’t define who he is and what he’s capable of. Since then, Porter has two interceptions, including a pick on QB Kenny Pickett during the two-minute portion of Thursday’s practice.

Playing cornerback in the NFL is a notable jump from the college game, but Porter has the right head on his shoulders, understanding that being challenged by the first-team offense is only going to make him a better player. He and Pickens are set up to have plenty of legendary battles in the future. Both are young, talented players with immense physical capabilities, making each other better players thanks to the competition one brings the other. This competition should help Porter prepare to see the field early, perhaps even as as a starter, for the Steelers Week One when they face off against the San Francisco 49ers.