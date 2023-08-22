‘I Absolutely Do’: Analyst Believes Steelers Can Win AFC North

It’s no secret that the AFC North is rather loaded top to bottom. The Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens are the clear favorites, at least from the betting odds, and the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers are going to battle it out for third and fourth place.
Again, that’s based on the betting odds to win the loaded division.
Pro Football Focus’ Brad Spielberger thew out the general consensus Tuesday morning during an appearance on 93.7 The Fan’s Morning Show with co-hosts Adam Crowley and Dorin Dickerson. Spielberger believes that the Steelers can not only contend for a division title, but win it in 2023.
“I absolutely do [think Steelers can win AFC North],” Spielberger said, according to audio via 93.7 The Fan. “I really think it is maybe the best division in football right now. I don’t think they get enough credit for how good the division is, top to bottom, on paper. The talent is pretty crazy … but yes, if Kenny Pickett can take that next step like Jalen Hurts [in 2022], then I don’t see why they can’t win the division.”
That’s a lot to put on Pickett entering his second season, but it’s a fair one. The Steelers will go as Pickett goes in Year Two.
If he takes that leap that many are expecting from him, like other quarterbacks before him have done from Year One to Year Two like Hurts, Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence, Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa and Los Angeles’ Justin Herbert have achieved in the past, the Steelers will find themselves right in contention not only for the division crown, but a potential Super Bowl championship, too.
While the Bengals and Ravens are loaded on paper and have the star power offensively at the most important position with Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson, respectively, and the Browns have one of the best rosters in football, Pittsburgh has quietly put together a very strong roster on paper.
All the pieces seemingly fit together well and should be able to achieve the style of football Pittsburgh wants to play in 2023, that being a bully-ball style with a great rushing attack and a superb defense that suffocates opposing defenses and takes the football away at a high rate.
Though there is talk about a deep AFC playoff run and all that outside noise for the Steelers, the focus is on the division. Win in the division and things will take care of themselves. Historically, Pittsburgh has won at an impressive rate in the division. We’ll see if that can continue in 2023. Take care of business with the division rivals and then the legit-contender talks will gain steam.