‘How Are We Going To Get This Guy The Football?:’ Pickett Touts Warren’s Playmaking

One of the most-discussed positions on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ roster during training camp and preseason was the running back position. Plenty of people have commented on it, opinions ranging from expectations that Najee Harris will have a career year to Jaylen Warren will supplant Harris as the top running back on the team.

However, the man responsible for handing the ball off to them (and throwing it to them) has his own thoughts on the running backs. QB Kenny Pickett joined the Steel Here Podcast with hosts Kevin Adams and Jersey Jerry on Thursday, and he was questioned about Warren in particular.

“He shows up every day, he works hard, he doesn’t say much,” Pickett told the show. “Every time he touches the ball, it seems like something good happens. I always want to try and get the ball in that guy’s hands because he’s a playmaker and it’s something I always push with going into games. I’m like, ‘Hey, what are [No.] 30’s touches? How are we going to get this guy the football?’ Because he just continues to pop on tape and make plays.”

Warren showed some of his explosive ability as an undrafted rookie last season, averaging 4.9 yards per carry with a long of 31 yards. He also averaged 7.6 yards per reception and a long catch of 26 yards. Then came the 2023 preseason.

The Steelers welcomed the Buffalo Bills to Acrisure Stadium for their second game of the preseason, and Warren got things started early. On the Steelers’ first possession, Warren capped a short drive with a 62-yard touchdown run, following good blocking from the offensive line and WR Diontae Johnson before simply running away from everybody.

Warren added a very different style of touchdown in Pittsburgh’s third preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons. The offensive line made a hole, but two defenders met Warren around the 3-yard line. One fell off, and Warren kept his feet before getting enough surge to find the end zone.

Great look at the split zone TD run by Jaylen Warren. Those double teams got a lot of push. Nice finish by Warren. #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/DIgafDyQoF — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) August 25, 2023

While Warren only had one touchdown in 2022 on 77 carries and 28 catches, it’s easy to see that with an upgraded offensive line, he could find a lot more big plays.

However, don’t let Pickett’s praise of Warren make you overlook his following comments about the entire running back room with Harris and Anthony McFarland Jr.

“You’re going to need all three,” Pickett said. “You’re going to need [No.] 26 as well… First off, it’s a long season. Second of all, all three of them do different things really well. So it’s up to us to get them the ball and what they do really well and put them in those positions to succeed so we can be creative.”

You can say all you want about Harris not living up to the first-round pick that the Steelers used to select him in 2021. However, he’s been reliably available and hasn’t missed a single game despite logging 579 carries in his first two years. He scored seven touchdowns on the ground and three through the air in 2022, so he knows what to do when near the goal line.

As for McFarland, he may not have played much since being drafted in the fourth round of the 2020 draft, but the coaching staff came away impressed with his training camp and preseason performance, so he’s the No. 3 running back on the depth chart. He had 22 carries for 75 yards and two touchdowns during the preseason along with three receptions for 23 yards. He also showed an ability to help out in the kick return game.

While it’s still too early to tell exactly how the running back depth chart will look at the end of the 2023 season, Pickett doesn’t care. All he’s concerned with is that the three of them are there and ready to help the Steelers succeed this season.

Catch the entire episode and interview at the link below.