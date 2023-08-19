Watch: Jaylen Warren Kicks Off Steelers’ First Drive With Explosive 62-Yard TD

Jaylen Warren is getting the party started Saturday night. On the Pittsburgh Steelers’ opening drive, Warren took a handoff left side for a 62-yard touchdown, outrunning the entire Bills’ starting defense down the left sideline for a score.

Take a look at the play.

Warren’s good preseason continues. And he showed off an extra gear that normally hasn’t been part of his game, outrunning an NFL veteran like Pro Bowl safety Jordan Poyer en route to the end zone.

Pittsburgh’s goal this season is to revive their run game and be a ground-based offense. Plays like that certainly will help. The Steelers are also looking for more explosive plays and have gotten it offensively their first two weeks. Last week, WR Calvin Austin III scored on a 67-yard touchdown reception.

The Steelers’ starting offense has scored on the opening possession of the first two preseason games this summer. Last week, QB Kenny Pickett found WR George Pickens for a 33-yard touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Warren is expected to be the team’s second-string running back behind Najee Harris. But he should also function as the team’s third-down back and rotate in with Harris on early downs. Plays like that will get him more and more touches.