‘Herbig Already Looks Like A Steal:’ PFF Praises Rookie’s Impact

It’s only appropriate for a Pittsburgh Steeler to feel like a steal. And there was no better fit for rookie outside linebacker Nick Herbig than coming to the Steel City. Through two preseason games, Herbig has made an immediate impact and been a force along the EDGE. In Pro Football Focus’ Week Two recap, noting whose players have seen their stocks go up and down, author Brad Spielberger showed Herbig plenty of love.

With the tagline of “Nick Herbig already looks like a steal,” and his inclusion in the Stock Up section, the site writes:

“With three sacks and five defensive stops in two preseason games, Herbig may end up a key contributor for the Steelers in Year 1.”

Herbig flashed in the preseason opener. Despite being injured earlier in the week of camp, missing practice, and logging only 13 snaps against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he registered 1.5 sacks and flashed his burst and array of pass rush moves. He followed that up with a similar showing against the Buffalo Bills but doubling his snap count, showing he could produce with a heavier workload.

He chased a run backside for a stuff and then beat Bills RT David Quessenberry to strip-sack QB Matt Barkley, the ball recovered by LB Tanner Muse. On that rep, he showed remarkable bend around the edge and a knack for finishing the play.

I slowed the Nick Herbig sack down so you can see the bend and balance #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/qglbzRPbNx — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) August 20, 2023

But he didn’t just beat up on backups. Early in the game, Herbig had a strong bull rush on starting LT Dion Dawkins, knocking the two-time Pro Bowler back before gaining the edge and impacting Josh Allen’s throw that went into the ground.

As the PFF notes, Herbig is demanding to be played this season.

“He’s clearly earning a role as a depth edge defender in Pittsburgh.”

After signing veteran Markus Golden in late May, it seemed like Herbig’s rookie role would revolve around special teams and the occasional defensive snap. But based on what he’s shown this summer, he’ll be part of the rotation behind T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith. It’s hard to say how the team will divide the labor up between him and Golden but both should see playing time, perhaps 10-12 snaps per game each. And if Herbig can carry his preseason play into the regular season, he may look like the team’s No. 3 EDGE rusher and increase his role all the more.