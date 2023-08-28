Heitritter: 2023 Pittsburgh Steelers 53-Man Roster Prediction (Final Edition)

With the 2023 preseason now in the rearview mirror and the team’s sights on its home opener against the San Francisco 49ers Sept. 10, the focus is now on getting its roster trimmed down to the league-mandated 53 by tomorrow at 4pm EST.

The team has already made a handful of cuts along with trading OG Kevin Dotson last night to the Los Angeles Rams. With a bunch more cuts yet to go, here is my final edition of how I think Pittsburgh’s 53-man roster will shake out by the end of this week.

Here is my first 53-man roster prediction following the first preseason game.

OFFENSE – 25

Quarterbacks (3) – Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky, Mason Rudolph

Analysis: This is pretty cut and dry with the only chance of QB Tanner Morgan being carried on the 53 is if either Mitch Trubisky or Mason Rudolph gets traded. Given the fact that Trubisky was quick to sign an extension to stay in Pittsburgh and the lack of a market for Rudolph this offseason in free agency, it’s pretty safe to say that this is what the quarterback room will look like for the 2023 season.

Running Backs (3) – Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren, Anthony McFarland Jr.

Analysis: Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren are roster locks with the only real debate coming at the No. 3 running back spot. Anthony McFarland Jr. has been head-and-heels better than the rest of the options on the roster, showcasing speed and elusiveness in the open field as well as running with more strength than we’ve seen in previous years. Unless Pittsburgh goes outside the organization after final roster cuts, this looks like McFarland’s job to lose.

Tight Ends (4) – Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington, Zach Gentry, Connor Heyward

Analysis: I have debated leaving Zach Gentry off the final roster since his spot seems a little redundant with Darnell Washington in the room. The rookie has a similar skill set while being a much better athlete. Still, Gentry has proved valuable as another plus-sized blocker in the Steelers’ heavy sets, something they look to implement a fair amount this season. He may be a game day inactive for most of the year but given Freiermuth’s injury history as well as the desire to go with bigger personnel, I ultimately think Pittsburgh holds onto Gentry.

Wide Receivers (6) – Diontae Johnson, George Pickens, Allen Robinson II, Calvin Austin III, Miles Boykin, Gunner Olszewski

Analysis: Deciding to keep Gunner Olszewski was less about what I would do and more about what I think Pittsburgh will do. He isn’t a great receiver and looks to have had his punt return duties taken away by Calvin Austin III, but he still has shown to be a favorite of the quarterbacks as a smart, reliable football player who gives his all every time he’s on the field. He can contribute as a return specialist, a receiver, a jet motion man, and also run down kicks and punts too. He can be Austin’s primary backup on offense and special teams as Pittsburgh really doesn’t have another player to fill that role thus making me think Olszewski sticks on the 53.

Offensive Linemen (9)– Broderick Jones, Dan Moore Jr., Chukwuma Okorafor, Dylan Cook, Isaac Seumalo, James Daniels, Nate Herbig, Spencer Anderson, Mason Cole

Analysis: After the Steelers traded Kevin Dotson, the offensive line room started to take shape. The three top tackles, starting offensive guards, C Mason Cole, and IOL Nate Herbig are all locks for the roster, leaving room for two more spots if Pittsburgh decides to carry nine into the regular season. Kendrick Green fared better in the preseason finale against the Falcons but has just been too inconsistent throughout his time in the league.

Rookie Spencer Anderson has shown his value as a versatile swing man, being able to play tackle, guard, and possibly center. Dylan Cook came on during the process as well, having strong tape at tackle while showing positional versatility to kick inside to guard. While Pittsburgh could try to sneak Cook onto its practice squad, it may be a tough bet with other teams eyeing offensive line help. Instead, the Steelers keep Cook on their 53 as a young, developing piece.

DEFENSE – 25

Defensive Linemen (7) – Cam Heyward, Larry Ogunjobi, DeMarvin Leal, Armon Watts, Isaiahh Loudermilk, Montravius Adams, Keeanu Benton

Analysis: I ended up keeping both Loudermilk and Watts in the defensive end rotation as the Steelers have prioritized depth on the defensive line this offseason, being in a much better place than where they were the last couple of seasons. Loudermilk is a home-grown player who has taken strides this offseason, but still lacks that pass rush upside Watts brings to the table. It’s entirely possible that Pittsburgh trades away one of these two before the regular season, but right now, I do think it holds onto both for the regular season.

A potential trade candidate that may get outright cut is Breiden Fehoko. I understand the value that a run-stuffing nose tackle brings to the defense, but Fehoko didn’t really flash in Pittsburgh’s preseason games. Sure, he had a strong training camp, but the Steelers also have two other nose tackles in Montravius Adams and rookie Keeanu Benton who bring more athleticism and pass rush upside to the table. If Benton is supposed to take on a large role early in his NFL career, having Fehoko see six to eight snaps a game will only take away from Benton’s opportunities to get on the field early and develop into a full-time starter.

EDGE Rushers (4) – T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Markus Golden, Nick Herbig

Analysis: The outside linebacker room remains chalk. UDFA David Perales didn’t make much noise during the preseason and Quincy Roche had a strong preseason finale against the Falcons, but neither has played well enough consistently to warrant keeping five outside linebackers on the roster. One of Perales or Roche should be able to make it to the practice squad, leaving the Steelers sitting pretty when it comes to their edge rushers.

Inside Linebackers (5) – Cole Holcomb, Mark Robinson, Elandon Roberts, Tanner Muse, Kwon Alexander

Analysis: Holcomb, Roberts, and Alexander are all locks for the roster as all three will factor into Pittsburgh’s defense in a starting/rotational capacity. Mark Robinson should stick as well as he continues to develop as the young buck of the room. That leaves one more spot for either Nick Kwiatkoski or Tanner Muse. While Kwiatkoski is the more experienced off-ball linebacker, Muse is younger and is a core special teamer, making him valuable as that No. 5 inside linebacker on the roster. Muse has also played well this preseason while Kwiatkoski missed time with a shoulder injury, putting him behind the eight ball as Muse’s best ability was his availability.

Cornerbacks (5) – Patrick Peterson, Levi Wallace, Joey Porter Jr., Chandon Sullivan, Elijah Riley

Analysis: My biggest dilemma when projecting the 53-man roster was deciding between James Pierre and DL Isaiahh Loudermilk. In my first prediction, I sided with Pierre over Loudermilk, but I’ve had a change of heart this time around. Pierre has shown us what he is at this point, having failed to take that notable step forward as a defender to warrant playing time.

He doesn’t bring much to the table outside special teams as Pittsburgh has three outside corners on the roster in Patrick Peterson, Joey Porter Jr., and Levi Wallace as well as two sot defenders in Elijah Riley and Chandon Sullivan, who have positional versatility and different skill sets. Pittsburgh could look to add a corner outside the organization, but right now, I think Pierre gets the boot and both slot options stay.

Safeties (4) – Minkah Fitzpatrick, Damontae Kazee, Keanu Neal, Miles Killebrew

Analysis: Another hard decision to make was leaving Kenny Robinson off the 53-man roster. While he has had a great camp, his role for the 53 isn’t exactly clear as he is more of a true safety rather than a versatile hybrid. Robinson would have to be a key special teamer to make the roster while a guy like Elijah Riley, who can play both safety and cornerback, is a more logical choice. The Steelers also have their special teams ace at safety with Miles Killebrew along with their top three options as roster locks, thus making it a numbers game for Robinson.

SPECIAL TEAMS – 3

Kicker (1) – Chris Boswell

Analysis: B.T. Potter looked good at times this preseason, but the Steelers have decided to stick by “The Boz” yet again.

Punter (1) – Pressley Harvin III

Analysis: Pittsburgh brought in Braden Mann to push Harvin for the job this summer, but Harvin has more than held his own. This team likes familiarity and having that on special teams is important to overall execution. I think the Steelers may try to trade Mann here in the next 24 hours, but if they can’t, I see them sticking with what they know.

Long Snapper (1) – Christian Kuntz

Speaking of familiarity, keeping all three specialists from the last two seasons together can go a long way. Rex Sunahara has already been released, suggesting that Kuntz is safe.