Heitritter: 2023 Pittsburgh Steelers Post-Preseason Opener 53-Man Roster Prediction

With the preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers now in the rearview mirror and the team’s sights on its second preseason game against the Buffalo Bills this Saturday, the 53-man roster is beginning to take shape.

There are still two full preseason games for fringe players on the roster to make their respective cases to stick on the initial 53, but with training camp nearly finished, I’ve taken the liberty to project Pittsburgh’s initial 53-man roster prior to its game against Buffalo.

OFFENSE – 24

Quarterbacks (3) – Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky, Mason Rudolph

Analysis: This is pretty cut and dry with the only chance of QB Tanner Morgan being carried on the 53 is if either Mitch Trubisky or Mason Rudolph get traded. Given the fact that Trubisky was quick to sign an extension to stay in Pittsburgh and the lack of a market for Rudolph this offseason in free agency, it’s pretty safe to say that this is what the quarterback room will look like for the 2023 season.

Running Backs (3) – Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren, Anthony McFarland Jr.

Analysis: Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren are roster locks with the only real debate coming at the No. 3 running back spot. Anthony McFarland Jr. has been head and heels better than the rest of the options on the roster in training camp, scoring a touchdown last Friday night against Tampa Bay. Unless Pittsburgh goes outside the organization after final roster cuts, this looks like McFarland’s job to lose.

Tight Ends (4) – Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington, Zach Gentry, Connor Heyward

Analysis: With FB Monte Pottebaum abruptly retiring and the Kendrick Green experiment falling flat on its face after his bad showing at center last Friday night, it only makes sense for Pittsburgh to carry all four listed tight ends. Connor Heyward can play some in the backfield as a lead blocker and Pittsburgh has multiple tight ends who can play the H-back position if need be.

Wide Receivers (5) – Diontae Johnson, George Pickens, Allen Robinson II, Calvin Austin III, Miles Boykin

Analysis: WR Gunner Olszewski may be a favorite of the quarterbacks, but his overall value to the wide receiver corps is minimal at best. Sure, he’s a football player, but he’s not the special teams contributor Miles Boykin is and his value as a kick and punt returner has diminished with WR Calvin Austin III primed to take over that role. While Pittsburgh could elect to keep six wide receivers, what makes more sense is rostering five and trying to sneak guys like Hakeem Butler or Dez Fitzpatrick to the practice squad.

Offensive Tackles (3) – Broderick Jones, Dan Moore Jr., Chukwuma Okorafor

Analysis: The top three offensive tackles are locks to make this roster, but after that, it’s kind of up in the air. Le’Raven Clark shouldn’t make the 53 under any circumstances while versatile OL Spencer Anderson could factor in at offensive tackle if someone were to go down with injury. If the Steelers can sneak Dylan Cook onto the practice squad as well, they probably would feel comfortable with only three true offensive tackles on the 53.

Offensive Guards (5) – Isaac Seumalo, James Daniels, Nate Herbig, Kevin Dotson, Spencer Anderson

Analysis: Obviously, this comes with the caveat that OG Kevin Dotson isn’t traded, which I do think is a distinct possibility. For now, we will say he stays on the team as well as the roster locks of Isaac Seumalo, James Daniels, and Nate Herbig. I put Spencer Anderson here as offensive guard is likely his most natural position in the pros, but he can factor in at offensive tackle as well as possibly center for Pittsburgh, using his versatility to stick on the 53.

Centers (1) – Mason Cole

Analysis: Kendrick Green imploded against the Buccaneers last Friday night, looking worse than he did before at center. The Steelers have options to play backup center, including Nate Herbig, who is likely the leader in the clubhouse at the moment for that role as well as Spencer Anderson, who is continuing to adjust and develop as a versatile swing man.

DEFENSE – 26

Defensive Ends (4) – Cameron Heyward, Larry Ogunjobi, DeMarvin Leal, Armon Watts

Analysis: The defensive line was probably the hardest position to project with Isaiahh Loudermilk being a difficult player to leave off the 53-man roster. He has shown improvement this training camp, but he still lacks upside as a pass rusher, being a high-floor run defender who doesn’t bring much juice as a pass rusher. On the other hand, Armon Watts has shown juice and has production as a pass rusher on his NFL resume. He has looked good during his time in training camp. Throw in Cameron Heyward, Larry Ogunjobi, and DeMarvin Leal as roster locks, and you have your four defensive ends.

Nose Tackles (3) – Montravius Adams, Keeanu Benton, Breiden Fehoko

Analysis: It may seem like a little overkill for Pittsburgh to keep three nose tackles but given the importance of rotating fresh bodies in up front, the three guys pegged all bring different skill sets that can help the team. Montravius Adams flashes explosiveness and hustle as an interior defensive lineman while Breiden Fehoko is that quintessential run plugger that can command double teams. Rookie DL Keeanu Benton should factor in quickly as a nose tackle as well but has the athleticism and pass rush prowess to play in sub-packages too as a defensive to spell the likes of Heyward and Ogunjobi.

EDGE Rushers (4) – T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Markus Golden, Nick Herbig

Analysis: The outside linebacker room remains chalk. UDFA David Perales flashed disruptiveness against Tampa Bay and Quincy Roche has started to come into his own more during training camp, but neither has flashed enough to warrant keeping five outside linebackers on the roster. One of Perales or Roche should be able to make it to the practice squad, leaving the Steelers sitting pretty when it comes to their edge rushers.

Inside Linebackers (5) – Cole Holcomb, Mark Robinson, Elandon Roberts, Tanner Muse, Kwon Alexander

Analysis: Cole Holcomb, Elandon Roberts, and Kwon Alexander are all locks for the roster as all three will factor into Pittsburgh’s defense in a starting/rotational capacity. Mark Robinson should stick as well as he continues to develop as the young buck of the room. That leaves one more spot for either Nick Kwiatkoski or Tanner Muse. While Kwiatkoski is the most experienced off-ball linebacker, Muse is younger and is a core special teamer, making him valuable as that No. 5 inside linebacker on the roster.

Cornerbacks (6) – Patrick Peterson, Levi Wallace, Joey Porter Jr., Chandon Sullivan, Elijah Riley, James Pierre

Analysis: My biggest dilemma when projecting the 53-man roster was deciding between CB James Pierre and DL Isaiahh Loudermilk. While Pierre had his struggles Week One against Tampa Bay, I do think Pittsburgh values him as that special teams ace who also can provide depth at cornerback in case of emergency. He struggled last year against WR Ja’Marr Chase and the Bengals but came up with some big plays in the past as well. Pittsburgh could keep both Elijah Riley and Chandon Sullivan to play in the slot depending on the situation. Patrick Peterson, Joey Porter Jr., and Levi Wallace will be the top three options.

Safeties (4) – Minkah Fitzpatrick, Damontae Kazee, Keanu Neal, Miles Killebrew

Analysis: Another hard decision to make was leaving Kenny Robinson off the 53-man roster. While he has had a great camp, his role for the 53 isn’t exactly clear as he is more of a true safety rather than a versatile hybrid. Robinson would have to be a key special teamer to make the roster while a guy like Elijah Riley, who can play both safety and cornerback, is a more logical choice. The Steelers also have their special teams ace at safety with Miles Killebrew along with their top three options as roster locks, thus making it a numbers game for Robinson.

SPECIAL TEAMS – 3

Kicker (1) – Chris Boswell

Analysis: K B.T. Potter looked really good against the Buccaneers, but the Steelers have stuck by “The Boz” through thick and thin. I don’t see that changing now.

Punter (1) – Pressley Harvin III

Analysis: Pittsburgh brought in Braden Mann to push Harvin for the job this summer, but Harvin has more than held his own. This team likes familiarity and having that on special teams is important to overall execution.

Long Snapper (1) – Christian Kuntz

Analysis: Speaking of familiarity, keeping all three specialists from the last two seasons together can go a long way. Kuntz hasn’t played poorly enough to lose his job, suggesting that he should be safe barring some unforeseen circumstance.