‘He Really Showed Position Versatility’: Mike Tomlin Commends OL Dylan Cook For Earning A Roster Spot

When the initial 53-man roster was announced yesterday by the Pittsburgh Steelers, one name that many fans likely knew nothing about was OL Dylan Cook. Alex Kozora of Steelers Depot highlighted Cook’s addition to the 53-man roster earlier today, giving readers the backstory on a former quarterback-turned-offensive tackle in college who showed enough improvement during training camp and in preseason action to earn a spot on the roster prior to Week One.

After practice Wednesday, HC Mike Tomlin was asked about Cook and what he specifically showed him and the coaching staff to earn a roster spot. Tomlin kept his answer pretty straight forward, stating that Cook took advantage of the opportunity afforded to him and made himself available to the team at multiple positions on the offensive line.

“He got continually better,” Tomlin told the media Wednesday via video from Steelers.com. “He kind of got on a moving train in terms of when we acquired him. And I like to see guys acclimate themselves to an ongoing developmental group, and he did that nicely, and particularly down the stretch. He really showed position flexibility.”

Cook figuratively jumped on the moving training during spring ball after getting released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He came into training camp with long odds to make the roster, but as Tomlin mentioned Cook continually got better. He stood out to Kozora during the Friday Night Lights practice and took that strong, steady play into stadiums, representing himself well as run blocker and pass protector.

A big factor likely contributing Cook’s status on the roster was the fact that he displayed position versatility, playing right tackle for most of camp, but getting some reps at left guard as well. He played there in the preseason finale against the Atlanta Falcons. Given the fact that he’s a young, cheap, versatile offensive lineman who put out good tape during the preseason, the Steelers ran the risk of losing Cook had they cut him and tried to get him back to their practice squad. That made the likes of Dave Bryan and Alex Kozora believe that the Steelers would keep Cook on their 53.

Really liking what the Steelers have in OL Dylan Cook (#60). OT for most of his career, getting LG reps late in camp. Perfect aggressive set against the 3T. DL doesn't even cross the LOS. Honestly someone I worry about losing to waiver claim given OL scarcity. pic.twitter.com/AdZVkCEiLq — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) August 26, 2023

After his first practice as a member of the regular-season roster, Cook was asked when he had an idea that he had a good chance of making the 53-man roster. Cook responded that there was one instance where he thought he had a chance, but he refused to get complacent.

“It always crept into my mind after the Bills game, but you know, I just kept it one day at a time,” Cook said to the media via video from Steelers.com. “It’s hard in training camp not to keep it one day at a time. I felt just being my second year and my second go around that I got a lot better at treating it one day at a time and that really helped me just get to yesterday.”

Cook looked better with every preseason game he played, building a strong case for the 53-man roster. After Pittsburgh managed to trade OL Kevin Dotson and Kendrick Green, Cook’s roster spot was basically secure as the team’s ninth offensive lineman. Obviously, making the initial 53 doesn’t guarantee Cook a roster spot for the entire season. He needs to keep working and continue improving his craft to show Pittsburgh that he belongs with the team for 2023 and beyond.

“It’s just another step on the journey, and the work’s really just beginning now,” Cook said. “Where’s the journey end? Who knows? In my mind, it’s hard to say.”