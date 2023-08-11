George Pickens Eager To Learn From His ‘Biggest Critics’, Diontae Johnson And Allen Robinson II

The wide receiver room the Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing to take into the regular season somehow feels much more different than it actually is. The only likely change from a year ago is veteran Allen Robinson II filling the vacant spot of Steven Sims, who left in free agency, yet it feels worlds apart from where we were a year ago.

That seems to be how the room sees it as well. It’s not entirely surprising. You had two rookies as well as two veterans who were new to the team last season. And one of those rookies never got to play due to a foot injury. The other led the team in touchdown receptions, that being George Pickens, who has taken an open ear to the veteran voices, Robinson and Diontae Johnson.

“Really him and A-Rob, just those two guys are really, really good leaders”, he told Randy Baumann on the WDVE Morning Show, “just in terms of knowing the game of receiver and just pushing yourself, knowing when to take guys farther than you need to take them. Those two guys are the biggest critics to me because they play the same position, and they did a good job at it in the league. Those are the guys that I’ve been trying to learn from for sure”.

Both Pickens and Johnson have talked about being fueled by a sort of friendly rivalry with one another, the Steelers’ top two wide receivers. When one makes a big play, whether in a game or on the practice field, the other goes just a bit harder. But it’s not just a competition.

“He follows me, he tries to pick my brain a little bit”, Johnson told reporters earlier in training camp about his relationship with Pickens this offseason. Robinson has spoken on numerous occasions about the impact he is trying to have on the second-year man, seeing himself in Pickens at the same age.

“One of my best years of my career was my second year, so I can definitely relate to that”, he said. “Being able to reflect on that is pretty cool, seeing a guy who has so much talent. I remember when I was in my second year coming into training camp and finding my way as a person who had talent, but then being able to untap it, and it was a good feeling”.

Both Johnson and Robinson have Pro Bowls on their resume. They have 1,000-yard seasons. They have 100-catch seasons. These are all still just aspirations for the young Pickens, who finished his rookie year with 52 catches for 801 yards and four touchdowns.

Pickens has all the talent in the world, and all the belief in himself in the world. Yet he also very much seems to have the humility to take good coaching wherever it comes from, including his own peers.

After all, why not listen to the guys who have been where you’re trying to get to? Who better to watch how you’re practicing and critique you and let you know where you can improve? Isn’t that the name of the game, getting better?