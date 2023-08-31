Former Steelers Safety, ESPN Analyst Ryan Clark Named Host Of ‘Inside The NFL’

With the popular long-running NFL Films series Inside The NFL landing at The CW following stints on HBO, Showtime, and Paramount+, a new cast was needed for the award-winning show.

For years, names like James Brown, Julian Edelman, Ray Lewis, Brandon Marshall and Phil Simms were regulars on the show. Now, with the move to the CW, new faces are set to lead the cast.

That includes former Pittsburgh Steelers safety and Emmy Award-winning ESPN NFL analyst Ryan Clark, who was named as the host Wednesday.

Clark announced the move in a three-minute video on Twitter in which he received heavy praise and encouragement from a number of big names in the sports industry.

Hard to put my gratitude into words today. Hosting “Inside the NFL” in prime time on @TheCW is something I couldn’t have even dream of. I’m so hype to continue my relationship with the @NFL & build a long lasting bond with @NFLFilms … “Inside the NFL” was dubbed the show the… pic.twitter.com/nw5F1eAeu3 — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) August 30, 2023

“Hard to put my gratitude into words today. Hosting ‘Inside the NFL’ in prime time on @TheCW is something I couldn’t have even dreamed of. I’m so hyped to continue my relationship with the @NFL & build a long-lasting bond with @NFLFilms,” Clark wrote on Twitter regarding his new role as host for the show on the CW. “Inside the NFL” was dubbed the show the pros watch, & now we hope to make it the show everyone watches! Thank you for all of your support. The love made this undrafted free agent feel like the 1st overall pick. I’m honored to continue the legacy built by all the people who have poured into this show for the last 46 years.”

The new role with The CW as the host of “Inside the NFL” continues an incredible star run in the media industry for Clark.

Clark has been on ESPN since March of 2015 and has expanded his duties with the Worldwide Leader into his own podcast “RC & DC” with UFC fighter Daniel Cormier, as well as one of the most popular podcasts out there currently with “The Pivot” with Fred Taylor and Channing Crowder. Clark won the Sports Emmy for best studio analyst in May and has continued on an upward trajectory since.

His success in the sports media is no real surprise, either. Clark wasn’t just the Steelers’ union rep during his time there, he was one of the leading voices of the locker room, often serving as the mouthpiece for the players speaking on their behalf. It was quite clear well before Clark called it a career and moved on to his life’s work that a foray into the media industry would be a successful second career.

Now, that includes the role of host for “Inside The NFL.”

Clark will be joined by analysts Channing Crowder, Jay Cutler, Chad Johnson and Chris Long.

“RC, congratulations on all the success that you’re having, man,” former Steelers safety and close friend Troy Polamalu said in the video from Clark. “You’re so deserving, and you’ve been working so hard. I’m so blessed to call you brother, man.”

“I am so proud of you, man. Keep on keeping on, man,” Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said to Clark in the video. “I will continually remind people the type of player that you were, the commitment to the game.”

An undrafted free agent out of LSU in 2002, Clark spent eight seasons with the Steelers from 2006 through the 2013 season, earning one trip to the Pro Bowl in 2011 in the Black and Gold. Clark was the perfect sidekick to Polamalu in Dick LeBeau’s defense during that era as a dynamic duo that worked very well together. He officially retired as a Steeler in 2015 after signing a one-day contract to finish his career where he had the most success.

While he’s had the occasional missteps and controversial comments during his time in the media, there is no doubt Clark is very good at his job and is very deserving of all the success that is coming his way in the field.

“Inside The NFL” will air on Tuesdays on the CW at 8 p.m. EST.