Former Steelers, Penn State WR Derek Moye Now On Central Catholic Coaching Staff

My first year writing at Steelers Depot was in 2013. I began my second decade here on June 1, with my first article being an outlook on former Pittsburgh Steelers WR Emmanuel Sanders’ crucial fourth season. The thing I actually remember most about that year, however, was that it gave me my first unintended interaction as a writer.

At one point, I casually left off WR Derek Moye as a likely roster candidate, only to be strongly rebuked by one reader who, by his last name of Moye, I eventually deduced was a relative. We ended up getting to talking, and clearly, I still remember him to this day. Hope you’re doing well, Steve.

His relative is still in the game of football, I was happy to learn yesterday, now a member of the coaching staff at Central Catholic, according to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reporter Brad Everett, via X.

Manasseh Garner and Derek Moye are two or three former NFL players on Central Catholic’s coaching staff. Jason Pinkston is the other. pic.twitter.com/MjdJUQhW9V — Brad Everett (@BREAL412) August 15, 2023

The Rochester native was an accomplished wide receiver for Penn State, particularly in a standout 2010 season during which he caught 53 passes for 885 yards and eight touchdowns. He finished his college career with a 144-2,395-18 stat line, though he went undrafted.

6️⃣ days! We are Derek Moye from Penn State football! #BeatPurdue pic.twitter.com/lR1xarZIMJ — Dear Old State (@_DearOldState) August 26, 2022

Moye first signed with the Steelers in November 2012 and ultimately spent time on the 53-man roster a year later. He caught all of two passes in seven games that season, the first of his career being a 1-yard touchdown from QB Ben Roethlisberger—quite a story to tell your kids.

Alex Kozora did a lookback on Moye a few years ago, highlighting him as a fan favorite and active member of the community. Since terminating his playing career, and after starting a family, he shifted into coaching. He began coaching at Western Beaver County in 2019 as head coach, though resigned after one season. Moye also made an appearance at a Pitt camp earlier this year.

Moye is now at Central Catholic, a school with a rich football history in the area. Current players Cole Sullivan and Anthony Speca spoke to Everett yesterday, largely about the new coaching staff, with Speca saying that he felt it was a needed change after the past couple years. Speca has committed to Penn State, Moye’s alma mater.

It’s a season of change at Central Catholic. Caught up with stars Cole Sullivan and Anthony Speca earlier to talk about the new coaching staff, team strengths, early Michigan-Penn State predictions, and more! #WPIAL pic.twitter.com/w79hGBatv4 — Brad Everett (@BREAL412) August 15, 2023

Still just 35 years old, Moye is in the infancy phase of his coaching career if that is what he wants to pursue as his second chapter professionally. He got good results earlier on and his current players are receptive to the culture change he has been a part of, so perhaps that will be a sign of things to come.