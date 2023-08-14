Former Steelers OT Zach Banner Works Out With New York Jets Monday

Former Pittsburgh Steelers’ OT Zach Banner worked out for the New York Jets today, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 in Houston.

#Jets worked out Zach Banner, Quinton Bell, Jalyn Holmes, Ty Nsekhe — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 14, 2023

Banner hasn’t played in the NFL since he played five offensive snaps for the Steelers in the 2021 season. He played in 22 career games with the Steelers, mostly as a swing tackle. He got two starts and was due to start in 2020 but he tore his ACL in Week 1 of that season.

Banner clarified in May that despite his long absence from the field, he had not retired and is still rehabbing his knee. Banner, who dealt with weight issues upon entering the league but got in shape and was able to become a productive player in Pittsburgh, was a fan favorite and it would be cool to see him get another opportunity.

He was released by Pittsburgh in March 2022, and in addition to the Steelers he logged NFL snaps with the Cleveland Browns after being selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Injuries ruined his chance for a major role with the Steelers, but if the knee is healthy, he was a solid, reliable player who could play a role for a different organization. New York worked out a crop of offensive tackles today and could be looking for depth following an injury to OT Yodny Cajuste

The Jets are among the favorites in the AFC after acquiring QB Aaron Rodgers via trade this offseason. It would be a fun squad to see add Banner especially since they’re on Hard Knocks this year. But it would be nice to see Banner get any opportunity he’s given, with this Jets workout potentially being the first step towards getting back in the league.