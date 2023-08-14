Former Steelers CB William Jackson Takes Visit With Ravens, Hoping To Land With 3rd Team In AFC North

Larry Ogunjobi has played for three different teams in the AFC North, the defensive lineman now going into his second season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. After four years with the Cleveland Browns, he signed with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2021 before winding up in the Steel City.

Another former Bengal is looking to make it back into the division after spending half of the 2022 season as Ogunjobi’s teammate with the Steelers, even though he never played. CB William Jackson III recently took a visit with the Baltimore Ravens, who are dealing with numerous injuries at the position.

The visit reportedly took place on Friday, according to Josina Anderson. Though he left without a contract, the Ravens have not yet made a move to address their lack of depth, so one would imagine he is still on the table. The team just recently placed CB Trayvon Mullen on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury List, ending his season.

I'm told free agent CB William Jackson is visiting the #Ravens today, per source. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) August 11, 2023

The Ravens already added one former Steelers cornerback this offseason, signing Arthur Maulet a few weeks ago. The veteran is among those currently battling injuries, however, as is projected starter Rock Ya-Sin. Jalyn Armour-Davis, a 2022 fourth-round pick, has been the primary beneficiary of the additional snaps.

The team opted to move on from Marcus Peters this offseason, retaining Marlon Humphrey as the number one cornerback of the defense. Ya-Sin, however, had not been a full-time starter since his rookie season in 2019, during which he struggled, until this past season. He had somewhat of a redemption year with the Las Vegas Raiders, but it’s still a downgrade from where this unit was a few years ago.

As for Williams, a former first-round draft pick of the Bengals, his career has gone down the wrong path in recent years. After signing a big-money free-agent deal with the Washington Commanders, he struggled to adjust to their system, and they were looking to get rid of him by the middle of Year Two.

The Steelers, who coveted him coming out of college, were buyers for a low price. This was in spite of the fact that he hadn’t been practicing with a back injury. Perhaps Pittsburgh was convinced he was being withheld because the Commanders wanted to trade him.

They did throw him onto the practice field as soon as he was acquired, but the back issue proved to be real. He was eventually moved to the Reserve/Injured List, where he remained for the rest of the season. Inheriting his large contract, the Steelers released him this offseason.

He had had little to no interest from teams up until this report of taking a visit with the Ravens, but he also spent time recovering from that injury, so he was not in a rush to find a new team in the first place. He said back in May that he was feeling “really motivated” to prove his doubters wrong. He’ll need a team to play for before he can get on that. It could still be Baltimore.