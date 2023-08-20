Film Room: OLB Nick Herbig’s Strip Sack Against The Bills Is A Work Of Art

Have you ever watched an athlete perform a feat that looks like a piece of art? Or have you watched a samurai go through his sword strokes with impressive fluidity and grace?

That’s the feeling you get when watching OLB Nick Herbig on his strip sack against the Buffalo Bills Saturday night at Acrisure Stadium.

Herbig was already hot, coming off an impactful game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in which he got in on two sacks in 13 defensive snaps. However, he reached fire status for his performance against the Bills, logging three total tackles, a tackle for loss, and a sack and forced fumble on QB Matt Barkley.

Watch as Herbig lines up in a three-point stance on second down, getting off the ball quickly once the ball is snapped. Herbig attacks the outside shoulder of RT David Quessenberry (No. 77), leaping laterally to his left as he hits the cross chop move to knock Quessenberry’s arms down. Herbig starts to fall to the ground as he rounds the corner but manages to keep his balance. Finishing at the quarterback, he hits Barkley as he attempts to pass and successfully knocks the ball out, which the Steelers fall on for a takeaway.

When you watch the play slowed down, you see the grace and athleticism Herbig has on this pass-rush rep. Watch as Herbig rips his right arm through the tackle’s arms and comes across his body with his left arm to knock the tackle’s arms away, clearing the block. Then watch how Herbig manages to stay on his feet, placing his right arm down on the ground to keep his balance as he leaps into Barkley as he attempts to throw, forcing the fumble that Pittsburgh recovers.

The art of the pass rush is something to be admired, seeing how many different ways a pass rusher can get to the quarterback. Some players, such as DL Cameron Heyward, like to use brute force on a bull rush to get to the passer. Others, like Alex Highsmith, can work with more finesse, utilizing a wicked spin move to get home on his rush. For a rookie, like Herbig, to be effectively deploying multiple moves like the one we saw Saturday night against the Bills speaks to the time and effort put into practicing these moves to execute them so effectively in games.

Not only is Herbig’s pass rush technique impeccable here on this strip sack, but his pure athleticism to stay on his feet and the effort in pursuit to get home around the edge speaks to the fiery passion he brings on every snap. You combine that effort along with the grace and athleticism to round the corner against offensive tackles, you can see that Pittsburgh has landed a potential gem with Herbig.