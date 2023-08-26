Film Room: Markus Golden, The ‘Hamilton’ Technique, And Veteran Tricks Of The Trade

Want to know why you sign a veteran like Markus Golden? He’s a guy who has played a lot of football, 111 games, and with comes with tons of experience. He’s seen and done every move out there. When we talk pass rush, we usually talk about the standard stuff. Rip/dip, spin moves, bull rush, swipes, and swims.

One we don’t discuss much is the “Hamilton” technique. Generally, you hear about it more often with offensive linemen, not pass rushers. But those getting after the quarterback can use it, too, and Markus Golden uprooted a poor Atlanta Falcons’ right tackle with it in the preseason finale. Let’s break the move down.

Before we get into Golden, an explainer. For offensive linemen, the “Hamilton” is the way to defend the long-arm stab. The move where pass rushers throw a hand into your chest and try to leverage you and walk you back. In Pittsburgh, Cam Heyward is the king of the long-arm. For EDGE rushers across the league, Khalil Mack has been one of the best. A one-armed punch square into the defenders chest to overpower him.

Examples of Khalil Mack's long-arm over the years: pic.twitter.com/lWeTy5Rqu1 — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) July 29, 2020

The “Hamilton” is one way to defend it (the snatch and trap is another). Hamilton counters the long-arm by lifting up the long-arm and throwing it away so it can’t drive into your chest. Here’s a great example of it pointed out by Colts’ analyst Zach Hicks. Eyes on the right tackle. Watch him push up on the long-arm to defeat it.

Will Fries executing a "Hamilton" technique. Very difficult move where you push up on the pass rusher's arm(s) when they attempt to bull rush or long arm. Really impressive by Fries here pic.twitter.com/zufx2VYCLb — Zach Hicks (@ZachHicks2) May 15, 2021

Now let’s take it to Golden. He uses the same technique to defend the punch of the Falcons’ right tackle. The tackle shoots his arm and Golden gets under it with the Hamilton, lifting the arm up and taking the tackle’s hands away from him. Lets’ show it.

Ok, let’s slow it down. Because it happens fast. The tackle uses a two-handed punch and shoots his hands into Golden’s chest. He defeats it by lifting the left arm up, knocking the right tackle off balanced and rendering his hands ineffective. From there, Golden is in control of the block and easily discards him.

A screenshot of Golden as he uses the Hamilton and lifts up the tackle’s arms.

Not a position you want to be in as an offensive tackle. The only thing that went wrong here was Golden unable to finish the play, the quarterback escaping and throwing the ball away, though the pass was incomplete along the sideline. But I love the technique here from a veteran like Golden. He’s able to counter his lack of length, just 31 1/8-inch arms, by being technical.

Credit to former Kansas City Chiefs’ OT Mitchell Schwartz for first mentioning the move and sharing a story about the battles he would have. He joked when he faced Schwartz, the two would try to wait as long as possible before throwing a punch, knowing they both countered with the Hamilton.

Probably the best DE at the “Hamilton” technique in the NFL. Uses it here to destroy the RT. Me vs. him was the Spider-Man meme waiting for someone to throw a punch so the other could land the Hamilton https://t.co/oryryWqFvh — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz71) August 25, 2023

Nick Herbig has garnered most of the attention, understandably so, but Golden has come on strong over the final two preseason games. His technique, his strength, and his effort to the football are all excellent even at age 32. Golden and Herbig gives Pittsburgh extreme depth they haven’t had in who knows how long.