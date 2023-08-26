Film Room: Highlighting Connor Heyward’s Versatility

After logging snaps at a multitude of different positions throughout the three game preseason, Connor Heyward proved he should and will play a vital role in Matt Canada’s 2023 offense. The 2nd year football player saw time at running back (both under center and gun), fullback, wing, slot receiver, and traditional “Y” tight end.

The football world refers to this as “position versatility” – it can be extremely valuable in an NFL offense. Do opposing coordinators categorize him as a back, tight end, or receiver? The answer to this question can decide whether an extra defensive back, linemen, or linebacker is on the field. So why doesn’t every team save a roster spot for a swiss army knife like Heyward? It’s much more difficult to learn four-plus positions than it sounds, and even more difficult to be good at it. Let’s take a look at some of the different assignments Heyward was challenged with throughout the preseason.

1: Running the Football

Although having a No. 83 in the backfield might not be the most aesthetically pleasing, the execution of this rep is. This is a concept called “Split Inside Zone”. The OL is zone blocking left but leaves the backside end or “C-gap defender” for the TE, who comes across the formation to perform a “split block”.

The playside (left) is immediately shut down by gap fitting backers, so Heyward looks to cut back. The backside DE crashes hard inside and gets “logged” by Gentry, so Heyward jump-cuts and is able to get outside for a handful of yards. This kind of vision and execution is impressive for a part time RB.

2: Receiving Ability

His route running might not be nuanced enough to separate from an NFL corner, but Connor Heyward’s hands are rock solid (as seen on numerous occasions in 2022). On this four verticals concept, Heyward knows he’s in for a collision upon catching the pass, but catches it anyway. Coach Canada has had him running a fairly broad route tree including corners, options from the backfield and slot, and obviously seams. Pretty good for a fullback…or TE…or…

3: Pass Protection

Pass protection is one of the least glamorous but most critical parts of football – and it’s the reason so many fringe running backs make or don’t make a roster. Center Kendrick Green makes the call to slide left, which in turn leaves an unblocked defender on the right. To stay “big on big”, the right tackle locks onto the 7-technique (outside shade of the RT) and leaves the backer in the B-gap for Heyward. Flawlessly, Heyward puts his nose in the weak B-gap and stonewalls the blitzer.