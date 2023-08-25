‘Excited To Have 26 On This Team’: Anthony McFarland Jr.’s ‘Great Camp’ Made An Impression On Kenny Pickett

When opportunity knocks, not only in life by in the world of professional sports, you better be ready to answer.

Fourth-year Pittsburgh Steelers running back Anthony McFarland Jr. certainly answered the knock at the door throughout the offseason, training camp and preseason, solidifying his role as the No. 3 running back in the Steel City behind Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren.

After scoring a touchdown in the preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and then looking rather strong from an elusiveness standpoint against the Buffalo Bills in the second preseason game, McFarland put a bow on the preseason Thursday night. He rushed for 55 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries, including ripping off a 33-yarder, cementing his spot on the Steelers’ 53-man roster.

His performance throughout the preseason and training camp earned him praise from teammates and coaches. That continued Thursday night from second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Speaking with NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe after the 24-0 win over Atlanta, Pickett said he’s “really excited” to have McFarland in a deep, talented running back room.

“…Anthony McFarland had a great camp, so I’m really excited to have 26 on our team this year and do some different things with him as well,” Pickett told Wolfe, according to video via Wolfe’s Twitter page. “So I think that whole room is really strong.”

McFarland certainly had a great training camp and preseason overall.

He scored two touchdowns in preseason and rushed for 75 yards on 22 carries. Those numbers might not be all that eye-opening, but he had a 15-yard touchdown run in the preseason opener against Tampa Bay, had the 33-yarder Thursday night against Atlanta and also had an impressive 5-yard touchdown run against the Falcons, fighting his way into the end zone through contact.

His play in the preseason was a continuation of his work in training camp. According to Steelers Depot’s own Alex Kozora, McFarland rushed for 108 yards and two touchdowns on 36 carries in training camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe. He also added 16 receptions for 110 yards and two touchdowns, earning a training camp grade of ‘B+’ from Kozora.

McFarland has had similar strong camps in the past, but this one just felt different from the Maryland product. After an intriguing performance in relief against the Indianapolis Colts last season carrying the ball six times for 30 yards in the comeback win, McFarland built on that this offseason. He looks like a guy that could be a change-of-pace running back who gets a few touches each week.

That’s exciting to have in a room that is very deep and very talented, starting with Harris and Warren.