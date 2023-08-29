Ex-Steelers Terrell Edmunds And Devin Bush Make Eagles And Seahawks Rosters

We’ve reviewed the Pittsburgh Steelers who made the initial 53-man roster. We noted the former Steelers released around the league today as over 1,100 players were officially cut. But there were two ex-Steelers, a pair of first round picks, who made their team’s rosters. SS Terrell Edmunds in Philadelphia and LB Devin Bush in Seattle.

As Dave Bryan pointed out, neither were considered locks to make their new squads.

A lot of speculation this past week about two former Steelers first round picks, Terrell Edmunds and Devin Bush, and if each would make 53-man rosters with Eagles, Seahawks, respectively. Both made initial rosters today. #Steelers #NFL — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) August 29, 2023

Initially, Edmunds felt like a safe bet, even if he was on a one-year deal. But over the past two weeks, there were rumblings that he was being passed by, losing reps to Justin Evans, a former high pick making an NFL comeback from repeated injuries, and rookie Sydney Brown. One publication called Edmunds the “forgotten man” while another wondered if Edmunds was going to lose his starting spot and his job. Edmunds’ role with the first-team defense remains unknown but he did enough to make the initial 53, beating out K’Von Wallace in the end.

We wrote about Bush’s turbulent chances with beat writer Gregg Bell speculating the team could try to trade him. Clearly, that didn’t happen, and Bell made the point that Bush’s salary was enough to compel the Seahawks to keep him. Reportedly concussed in the preseason finale, his Week One status could still be in doubt, perhaps moved to IR-to-return tomorrow, but he’s made the initial cuts.

Bush isn’t the only former Steelers’ first round pick to stick on Seattle’s roster. Cornerback Artie Burns has also made the team’s initial 53, evidently overcoming long odds to do so. Like Bush, there’s no guarantee of how long he sticks but he’s overcome plenty to remain in the NFL.

Pittsburgh is slated to play the Seattle Seahawks out west in Week 17. Whether or not they see Bush and Burns remains to be seen but right now, there’s a chance. There will be plenty of other rematch/reunions along the way when Kevin Dotson and Kendrick Green with their new Houston Texans squad take on the Steelers in Week 4 while QB Josh Dobbs might be the new Arizona Cardinals starter. Arizona faces Pittsburgh in Week 13.