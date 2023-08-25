‘Eat Whatever’s In Front Of Us:’ Allen Robinson II Says Key To Steelers’ Success Is Staying Hungry

Pittsburgh Steelers WR Allen Robinson II is going to play a key role in the slot this season, and he’s also going to be a leader on offense. After the team’s 24-0 win over the Atlanta Falcons today, Robinson talked about Pittsburgh’s mentality in 2023.

“I think that the culture that we have is eat whatever’s in front of us. I think that’s the mentality for us, stepping on the field, we’re a cohesive group, so the communication has been great. For us, it’s just about continuing to ascend,” Robinson said via Steelers.com. “Every time we step foot on the field, we wanna play our best and then we wanna figure out what we need to address and then go out and perform again. I think that’s been our motto.”

For the Steelers, that hunger for success needs to stay with them throughout the season. The first-team offense has been everything the front office and coaching staff could’ve hoped and dreamed of at this point. There’s been explosive plays galore, with two on the team’s opening drive tonight, and five touchdowns on five drives. It’s hard to find ways that the unit could have looked better, but it has to continue throughout the regular season.

By going back and finding whatever missteps there may have been and quickly course-correcting, the Steelers will be fine. QB Kenny Pickett has looked really good in the preseason, but as a second-year quarterback, he’s going to make a mistake here and there. But it doesn’t sound as if there’s going to be lingering mistakes, and as a leader in the locker room, that’s something Robinson will make sure of.

Throughout the preseason though, if the offensive players’ goal was to eat what’s in front of them, they’ve been ravenous, chewing up and spitting out defenses like they’re auditioning for a role in Jaws. The same can be said for the defensive side of the ball, the first-team unit not allowing a single point all preseason, and the entire defense combining for a shutout tonight.

It’s hard not to be excited about where this team is at, but rougher waters are ahead with the San Francisco 49ers on deck for Week One. That’s going to be a major litmus test for Pittsburgh to see if the preseason success will carry over to the regular season, but if the Steelers play the way they have over their last three games, it’s going to be a really fun one to watch.