Dr. Mel: Pittsburgh Steelers 53-Man Roster Prediction

Sure, it’s only preseason, but it has been fantastic for this Steelers team. We have seen everything we wanted so far: TDs on the opening drive, rushing TDs, passing TDs, an effective punt returner, QB pressures and sacks, even from rookies, and defensive turnovers, even from rookies.

Now comes the hard part – cutting the roster from 90 to 53. Some position groups are a no-brainer while others are far more complicated, with the likelihood of releasing players that are capable of helping a team win. There will be changes between the initial 53 and Week 1 but this is my roster prediction for the cutdown deadline.

As always, this is what I think the team will do (not what I would do as the GM).

OFFENSE (25)

Quarterbacks (3): Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky, Mason Rudolph

No surprises here. Tanner Morgan never really had a chance to take over the QB3 role.

Running Backs (3): Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren, Anthony McFarland

Harris and Warren were never in doubt as RB1 and RB2 and will share time on the offense. Finally healthy, Anthony McFarland has looked sharp rushing, catching out of the backfield, and even holding up in pass protection. The question on Ant Mac this year is whether he could contribute on special teams. While he has returned kicks, his speed hasn’t translated into extra yards. The new rule on kickoffs makes that role less crucial, so perhaps he keeps that job anyway. Bottom line, the team likes McFarland.

Fullback (0):

Derek Watt left in free agency and Monte Pottebaum was only in Latrobe long enough for a cup of coffee before retiring. And no, the Kendrick Green experiment didn’t earn the offensive lineman a roster spot here.

Wide Receivers (6): Diontae Johnson, George Pickens, Allen Robinson, Calvin Austin III, Miles Boykin, Gunner Olszewski

The top four wideouts are key to the offense and boy-oh-boy has Austin brought huge grins, especially from his head coach, with his punt returns. Boykin is a reliable receiver and special teams stud. While the team would likely be fine with keeping just five, I think Olszewski survives the cut even after losing his job as a kick and punt returner. He does serve as injury protection as an experienced returner. His quarterbacks praise him, his coaches like him and he has taken first team snaps in the preseason games, drawing two DPIs from the defense.

Tight Ends (4): Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington, Connor Heyward, Zach Gentry

Rookie Darnell Washington has already shown enough to leapfrog into the TE2 slot and he’s going to be really fun to watch pancaking opposing defense and serving as a huge red zone threat. You can call Heyward a fullback, a tight end, or just a football player. Whatever his official title, he is making this team. And while Gentry could be the odd man out, the team likes him enough to keep him, even in a deep position group.

Offensive Line (9): Dan Moore Jr, Isaac Seumalo, Mason Cole, James Daniels, Chukwuma Okorafor, Nate Herbig, Kevin Dotson, Spencer Anderson

It makes sense to keep nine, not just for depth in the event of injury (they can’t possibly be as lucky as they were last year) but also to have eight active on game day to earn the extra active player slot. Seumalo, Cole and Daniels are unquestionable starters. Dan Moore Jr. seems to be a lock to start at left tackle in Week 1 but Broderick Jones has progressed well so far. Dotson sticks around unless the Steelers can get legitimate trade value. Anderson’s position versatility wins a roster spot for the seventh round pick. I really liked what Dylan Cook showed in the preseason and he would be the next man up if Herbig moves to short term IR after making the roster.

Two things that could alter this line-up. First, if Nate Herbig is healthy, is he the back-up center? Since he missed the last two preseason games, the coaches may not have enough to know. And if he isn’t, will the team add that player from outside Pittsburgh? If they do, it could be Dotson that loses his spot. Nothing left to say about Kendrick Green, other than he should land on the practice squad.

DEFENSE (25)

Defensive Linemen (7): Cam Heyward, Larry Ogunjobi, Montravius Adams, Keeanu Benton, DeMarvin Leal, , Isaiahh Loudermilk, Armon Watts

Probably the toughest decision the Steelers will have is making cuts on the defensive line. Unless they make a trade, they will be eliminating a player that has contributed well in the preseason. While it hurts to leave Breiden Fehoko off this list, he is the odd man out for a few reasons. He saw the fewest preseason game snaps despite being healthy, he wasn’t used on the field goal and extra point units, and he gets edged out by the rookie Benton, who will also play nose tackle. The Steelers hate giving up on draft picks (see: Green, Kendrick) which may help Loudermilk in a tie.

Inside Linebackers (5): Elandon Roberts, Kwon Alexander, Colt Holcomb, Mark Robinson, Tanner Muse

What a difference a year makes, am I right? Mark Robinson, who saw only limited playing time in 2022, is the only returning player in a group that underperformed for the past few years and needed an upgrade. Three veteran additions have been the change that Pittsburgh needed and they will all share snaps. Muse doesn’t have the same talent but performed well enough on the defense and will make his contributions on Special Teams.

Outside Linebackers (4): TJ Watt, Alex Highsmith, Markus Golden, Nick Herbig

Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus! And the Steelers finally have talented depth at the outside linebacker position that includes players who won’t force their way out of town midway through the season (no, I’m still not completely over the Melvin Ingram debacle). Herbig has been the darling of training camp and preseason but don’t overlook the value that Golden brings.

Cornerbacks (5): Patrick Peterson, Joey Porter Jr, Levi Wallace, Elijah Riley, Chandon Sullivan

Another position group with a ton of turnover from a year ago. Wallace will be the only returning player. Peterson brings veteran talent and Porter will start as a rookie. What initially looked like the classic “two dogs, one bone” situation with Sullivan and Riley turned out to be two defensive backs that have each earned a place on the team, knocking James Pierre out of contention.

Safety (4): Minkah Fitzpatrick, Keanu Neal, Damontae Kazee, Miles Killebrew

I’ve been a Tre Norwood fan from the day he was drafted. I hate to leave him off the list here but a leg injury derailed any chance for him to make a case. And while Kenny Robinson had his moments in the past month, Killebrew will lead on Special Teams and is roster lock.

SPECIALISTS (3)

Kicker(1): Chris Boswell

You could pretend that there was a competition in camp but Boswell was never in doubt for me.

Punter(1): Pressley Harvin III

Despite past struggles with consistency, Harvin clearly won the punter role in the past two games, routinely pinning the ball inside the opponent’s 20 yard line.

Long Snapper(1): Christian Kuntz

Like his colleagues on the kicking team, Kuntz handily (pun intended) beat his challenger and will keep his job.

SUMMARY

The Steelers will approach the 2023 regular season with one of the most complete rosters we have seen in years. The biggest question remains the backup center position and we may yet see a new name on the roster, depending on which players are available after other teams make their roster cuts. The only current players that might bring trade value are Kevin Dotson or one of the defensive linemen but I don’t expect any deals will be made.