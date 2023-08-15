Dan Moore Jr. Likes Cohesion Of The OL: ‘I Do Think That We’re Jelling Very Well’

Last season, we saw the Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line come together down the stretch, looking more comfortable playing together as the team rattled off seven wins in its final nine games. It was a noticeable improvement from before the team’s bye week when the offensive line looked overwhelmed at times against talented defensive fronts like the Philadelphia Eagles or even the Jacksonville Jaguars during the preseason.

Starting LT Dan Moore Jr. was asked about Pittsburgh’s cohesion among its current starting five on the offensive line prior to the start of practice Tuesday. Moore agreed with the sentiment that Pittsburgh’s starting linemen are in a much better spot than they were just a season ago based on the work they’ve put in together.

“I think that attests to the experience that we have up front,” Moore said on video from the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review’s Chris Adamski’s Twitter page. “But I do think that we’re jelling very well. I think we’re a really close group. It’s just been well out there with them.”

Dan Moore Jr agreeing that this year’s offensive line has plenty of cohesion pic.twitter.com/FU90ptSATa — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 15, 2023

The Steelers had to overcome some growing pains up front last season as Moore entered his second season as a starter after being forced into action as a rookie. Pittsburgh acquired C Mason Cole and RG James Daniels in free agency, and both had to get on the moving train and adjust to the way OL Coach Pat Meyer does things in Pittsburgh. The adjustment was hard at first for Daniels, who struggled to start the season, but he really came into his own over the second half of the year.

Since the season ended, Pittsburgh signed veteran OG Isaac Seumalo to supplant former starting LG Kevin Dotson in the lineup as well as signed IOL Nate Herbig and drafted OT Broderick Jones and OL Spencer Anderson. Seumalo has fit in perfectly thus far with the starting unit, the providing experience and consistency that Dotson has lacked during his time as a starter. The unit looks comfortable playing beside one another, having a good blend of veteran experience and youth with a guy like Jones waiting in the wings.

By all accounts, this should be the best offensive line Pittsburgh has had in some time. The experience and cohesion up front should only help QB Kenny Pickett take a step forward in his sophomore season as well as bolster the running game as the Steelers look to impose their will on the ground against teams in 2023.