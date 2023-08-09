Colts Sign Former Steelers RB Jason Huntley

The Indianapolis Colts have added former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jason Huntley, who spent the start of the summer with the Steelers before being released early into camp.

The #Colts signed a running back: It's Jason Huntley, who was cut last week by Pittsburgh. They also signed veteran TE Ricky Seals-Jones. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 9, 2023

Huntley was signed to Pittsburgh’s practice squad on Sept. 2 of last season. He spent the whole season there, never elevated to the 53-man roster. A fifth-round pick of the Detroit Lions in 2020, he was picked up by the Philadelphia Eagles later his rookie year. From 2020 to 2021, Huntley appeared in six games, carrying the ball 18 times for 70 yards.

Pittsburgh signed Huntley to a Reserve/Futures contract in the offseason and carried him on its 90-man roster throughout the spring. Per our camp stats, Huntley carried the ball five times for 28 yards. In a somewhat surprising move, the Steelers released him on Aug. 1, even after losing rookie RB Alfonzo Graham to a right torn labrum. Pittsburgh replaced him with RBs Greg Bell and John Lovett. Lovett has only practiced once since being signed, dealing with what appears to be a lower-body injury.

The Colts have been swirling in controversy this summer as RB Jonathan Taylor was looking for a new contract and then demanded to be traded when owner Jim Irsay refused. Irsay has taken to Twitter with some not-so-subtle shots at Taylor and his camp, leaving his status with the team in doubt. Indianapolis has been doing its homework on adding another running back, visiting with Kareem Hunt yesterday, though he’s yet to sign. Huntley should provide depth throughout the rest of the preseason.