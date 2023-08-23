Clark: Allen Robinson II Will Be Pittsburgh’s Most Important Wide Receiver

Talk of the Pittsburgh Steelers and their offense has dominated ESPN and talk shows over the last few weeks, with arguments about whether George Pickens could be the next elite NFL wide receiver and whether the Steelers’ offense can take that next step. While Pickens and Diontae Johnson are talented wide receivers, they were last year, too. If the Steelers offense takes the next step, one of the key reasons will be the addition of Allen Robinson II.

Last season, the Steelers had some of the worst production out of the slot in the entire NFL, with their most slot receptions being registered by tight end Pat Freiermuth. One of the most important things a young quarterback, in this case, Kenny Pickett, needs is a reliable safety blanket. Robinson could be that guy. He’s smart, with Pickett saying he thinks like a quarterback. He’s able to find that patch of empty grass and he should be a key target on third downs, a guy who can pick up the necessary yardage to move the sticks and extend the drive.

Robinson showed it last Saturday in Pittsburgh’s preseason win over the Buffalo Bills, with a 10-yard reception on third and 7 to keep the drive alive. The next play, Jaylen Warren took a carry 62 yards to the house to give the Steelers an early lead.

Robinson’s not going to be someone you see picked in your fantasy football drafts, and he won’t put up gaudy numbers. He’s shown he’s capable of being that guy before, but at 29 years old, that’s not his role anymore. He’s going to provide a legitimate presence in the slot for Pickett, something he really didn’t have at all last season. Gunner Olszewski and Steven Sims, the Steelers two primary slot receivers after trading Chase Claypool last year, had more carries than receptions.

Pickett just didn’t have that real safety blanket last season. Pickens and Johnson are going to make big plays, and they’ll be the team’s two leading receivers. Freiermuth is going to continue to emerge as one of the better tight ends in the league, but he’s increasingly being used deeper down the field.

Robinson is going to be the guy who runs the hitch routes and the drags and the slants and is able to find the soft spots in coverage and move the chains to pick up key chunks of yards for the Steelers.

He more than likely won’t be a 1,000-yard receiver, but his presence and ability to get open and keep drives alive is going to be massively important for this Steelers offense to improve in 2023. Pickett’s never had someone who can be as reliable in third-down and other short-yardage passing situations as Robinson will be this year. He doesn’t drop the ball either, with just five drops total over the last three seasons.

It makes sense why he’s flown under the radar a little bit, with Pickens making a ridiculous catch seemingly every day in training camp and appearing to be in line for a breakout season, while Johnson is looking to get back on the right track after a zero-touchdown 2022 season.

But Robinson was one of the Steelers’ most important additions this offseason and having him around is going to make Pickett’s life a lot easier and the offense much better. His presence is going to be felt in Pittsburgh this year.