‘Both Guys Have Been Above The Line’: Tomlin Says Battle For Slot CB Job Has Been ‘Tight’

With one preseason game left, the heat is starting to get ramped up for several players on the roster bubble as they battle for the final spots on the 53-man roster.

One of the biggest position battles for the Pittsburgh Steelers has been for the starting slot cornerback position as DB Elijah Riley and CB Chandon Sullivan have been the two candidates facing one another for that role.

During Tuesday’s press conference, HC Mike Tomlin was asked about Riley and the slot competition between him and Sullivan as the two battle it out to be Pittsburgh’s top nickel defender heading into the regular season.

“It’s been tight,” Tomlin said to the media Tuesday on video from the Steelers’ YouTube channel. “Both guys have been above the line. Both guys have made splash plays and so we’ll continue to rotate them in this last opportunity, talking about he and Sully, the way that we have in the most recent outing.”

Tomlin praised Riley after practice yesterday, calling the defensive back an experienced player who has been around the team and said he’s taken a significant step forward on defense as well as on special teams.

Sullivan hasn’t been a slouch either after the veteran defensive back was signed at the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft to give Pittsburgh a veteran slot corner with starting experience in the league. Sullivan rolled with the first-string defense for much of camp and just had a strong performance against the Buffalo Bills last Saturday, picking off QB Matt Barkley after he tipped the ball in the air and managed to come down with the interception.

While both guys have been competing for the starting job — and potentially a spot on the 53-man roster — Sullivan and Riley have prioritized developing a relationship on the field as well as off of it. Riley said as much speaking to the media today prior to practice, stating the importance to help each other to become the players they can be to benefit the team.

“You know what I mean, it’s a team game,” Riley said to the media Tuesday on video from the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review’s Chris Adamski’s Twitter page. “It’s important, regardless of the situation, that we’re able to share and learn from one another and continue to grow competitively.”

Elijah Riley on having a good relationship with Chandon Sullivan as each competes to be the Steelers’ #1 nickel/slot pic.twitter.com/gRLzowwOLw — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 22, 2023

DC Teryl Austin mentioned just yesterday that both Riley and Sullivan are making a strong case that they belong on the 53-man roster as well, stating that there is a chance both guys stick as they can contribute to other areas of the secondary outside of slot cornerback. Given their versatility and play thus far, it would make sense to carry both Riley and Sullivan into the regular season and part ways with another fringe defensive back on the roster like S Kenny Robinson or CB James Pierre, who have less versatility to play different spots.

The final preseason game against the Falcons could decide who wins the starting job, but both Sullivan and Riley have made strong cases that they both deserve to stick on Pittsburgh’s 53-man roster for the 2023 regular season.