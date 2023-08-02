‘Best Team Steelers Have Had In A Long Time’: Brian Baldinger Says Pittsburgh Built To Win In Playoffs

Over the last two offseasons the Pittsburgh Steelers have gone through a significant transition period on — and off — the field.

Now, entering the 2023 season, this might be the best Steelers team in a long time. At least, that’s what NFL analyst Brian Baldinger believes.

Appearing on the Cook and Joe Show Wednesday on 93.7 The Fan one day after being at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe as part of NFL Network’s Training Camp Live, Baldinger stated that he believes not only are the Steelers a playoff team but one that can win in the playoffs.

“This is the best team the Steelers have had in a long time. Yes, 2016 is a long drought for a team that likes to count Lombardi Trophies in their trophy case. But you’ve gotta give Kenny Pickett some time to take charge, develop, lead…but I think when this team gets to December this should be a good football team,”” Baldinger stated to 93.7 The Fan co-hosts Joe Starkey and Ron Cook, according to audio via 93.7 The Fan. “They should be led by their defense…I feel like this has a chance to not have any weaknesses, and I don’t know the last time you could say that about this defense. …I think this could be a playoff team and a team that could win in the playoffs.”

Last season, Pittsburgh was breaking in two new quarterbacks after the 18-year tenure of Ben Roethlisberger. One of those new faces was a rookie quarterback, which made the transition all the more difficult. Not to mention, the Steelers were without star pass rusher T.J. Watt for seven games defensively.

Despite some of the challenges and the changes to the roster and the front office, Pittsburgh found a way to finish 9-8 last season.

This offseason, GM Omar Khan really put his mark on the team with assistant GM Andy Weidl, bringing in a number of experienced veteran players to plug holes all over the roster along the offensive line, wide receiver, linebacker, cornerback, and safety.

Ahead of the start of the 2023 season, things look rather good in Pittsburgh overall.

The offensive line appears to be a strength at this point after the signing of left guard Isaac Seumalo in free agency along with the move up in the first round to select Broderick Jones at No. 14 overall. Wide receiver is solidified after the trade for veteran Allen Robinson II to go behind Diontae Johnson and George Pickens.

Cornerback seems to be in a better spot now than earlier in the offseason with veteran Patrick Peterson in the room and rookie Joey Porter Jr. poised to become a starter. Inside linebacker is a question mark with Elandon Roberts, Cole Holcomb, Kwon Alexander and Mark Robinson competing for roles. Those names feel like better fits than the three from last season though.

Then there’s the quarterback situation. Kenny Pickett is entering his second NFL season and already has 12 starts under his belt, going 7-5 last season in those starts. In those 12 starts, Pickett racked up four fourth-quarter comebacks and three game-winning drives. That’s nothing to sneeze at.

Entering Year Two he’s taking ownership of the offense and really coming into his own as a leader. If he can take that second-season jump, look out.

Top to bottom, the roster is really strong on paper. Excitement is high. Baldinger is on board with this team. Granted, some of it may be recency bias having seen them the day before and seeing pads on for the first time in camp. But Baldinger has liked this Steelers team all offseason.

Let’s see if they can prove him right.