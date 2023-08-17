Bengals RB Joe Mixon Found Not Guilty Of Menacing Charges

A judge found Cincinnati Bengals RB Joe Mixon not guilty of aggravated menacing charges he’s been facing for the last several months. As reported by several outlets, Judge Gwen Bender found Mixon not guilty.

#breaking

Judge Gwen Bender finds Joe Mixon not guilty of aggravated menacing.@Local12 pic.twitter.com/rzVnT3855W — Christian Hauser (@ChristianWKRC12) August 17, 2023

The trial lasted four days with the prosecution resting its case Thursday.

Mixon’s agent Peter Schaffer released the following statement after Mixon was found not guilty.

“Knowing the facts, knowing Joe as a person and having tremendous faith in the legal systems ability to get to the truth we had no doubt of the eventual outcome. This vindicates Joe as a person and that is what’s most important. Back to the business of football.”

Statement from Joe Mixon’s agent, Peter Schaffer: “Knowing the facts, knowing Joe as a person and having tremendous faith in the legal systems ability to get to the truth we had no doubt of the eventual outcome. This vindicates Joe as a person and that is what’s most important.… — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 17, 2023

The charges stem from early February when an arrest warrant was issued for him. He was alleged to have pointed a gun at a woman and threatened to shoot her. Days later, the charges were dropped and then refiled against him in April. Now, he’s officially been found not guilty. That is likely to clear him from any NFL suspension.

Mixon took a pay cut in order to remain with the Bengals. The team’s lead back since 2017, he’s played in 80 games for Cincinnati. Over that span, he’s rushed 1,314 times for more than 5,300 yards and 40 touchdowns. His best year came in 2021, going over 1,200 yards and 13 touchdowns. But last season was a down year, only 814 yards with a yards per carry under four, and the team gave serious consideration to releasing him.

Pittsburgh won’t face the Bengals until Week 12 and then play the rematch on a Saturday night game in Week 16. For his career, Mixon has rushed for 749 yards and three touchdowns against the Steelers.