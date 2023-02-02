Arrest Warrant Issued For Bengals’ RB Joe Mixon

Days after losing in the AFC Title Game to the Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals’ RB Joe Mixon has a warrant issue for his arrest. The news was first reported by Pro Football Focus’ Mike Renner, who says the charge is for one count of aggravated menacing.

Sources tell me a warrant has been issued in Cincinnati for RB Joe Mixon’s arrest on a count of Aggravated Menacing — Mike Renner (@PFF_Mike) February 2, 2023

Cassy Arsenault obtained a photo of the warrant that offers more details. It alleges that on January 21st, Mixon pointed a gun at a woman saying “I should shoot you, the police can get me.”

BREAKING: there is a warrant for Joe Mixon of the @bengals arrest. He allegedly pointed a gun at a woman and said “you should be popped in the face. I should shoot you now. The police can’ get me”. @Local12 pic.twitter.com/HdEpcnFt62 — Cassy Arsenault (@CassyArsenault) February 2, 2023

There’s no word on if Mixon will turn himself into police and as of this writing, no other details on the warrant.

Mixon, 26, rushed for 814 yards on 210 carries and nine total touchdowns (seven rushing, two receiving) in 2022. It’s a regression after a productive 2021 when he rushed for over 1200 yards and 15 total touchdowns. Drafted by the Bengals in the 2nd round of the 2017 NFL Draft, Mixon had serious off-field concerns coming out of Oklahoma after assaulting a woman. Sports Illustrated offered more detail on the event in 2022.

“Video of the incident, which wasn’t released to the public until December 2016, showed Mixon approaching Molitor at a table, and after he walked away, Molitor pushed him. Mixon then lunged at her — Molitor responded by slapping him on the left side of his neck. Mixon then punched her with his right hand, knocking her into the table and down onto the floor. Mixon left the scene after the punch. Molitor was eventually able to stagger up from the floor to sit in a chair as police were called.”

The assault took place in 2014 but the video, as SI mentions, wasn’t released until 2016. He was suspended by the Sooners though ultimately still became a Top 50 pick in the draft.

For his career, Mixon has rushed for over 5300 yards and served as the Bengals’ lead back throughout his career. The Bengals have yet to comment on the news though they’re likely to issue a statement in the next 24 hours. We’ll update this post if more information becomes available.

UPDATE (5:57 PM): Through Bengals’ reporter Ben Baby, the team has released the following statement on Mixon’s warrant.

A warrant has been issued for Bengals RB Joe Mixon on one count of aggravated menacing. Statement from the team: "The club is aware misdemeanor charges have been raised against Joe Mixon. The club is investigating the situation and will not comment further at this time." — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) February 2, 2023

UPDATE (7:10 PM): Mixon’s agent has responded, claiming charges will be dropped tomorrow morning.