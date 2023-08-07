Bengals ILB Logan Wilson Believes His New Contract Still Allows Team To ‘Get Those Things Done’ With Others Due Extensions (Like Tee Higgins)

The Cincinnati Bengals have completed two key contract extensions since training camp opened. Neither of them has been with the two players you are likely to most often hear about when the subject of Bengals extensions arises. QB Joe Burrow is the massive elephant in the room, and he’s not likely to step on a field in a uniform again until a new deal is done.

The other is fourth-year WR Tee Higgins, who is due for a contract extension both by the nature of the timing of his rookie contract and by virtue of the consistent productivity of his first three seasons. Many believe, however, that it won’t happen, simply because you can’t retain all of your players.

One player they did manage to retain, however, believes that his deal will help—or at least won’t hurt—the Bengals’ ability to keep their other players. Veteran LB Logan Wilson told reporters, “I still think that this contract allows them to get those things done with guys, and hopefully we’re able to keep them long-term as well”, via Ben Baby of ESPN.

Wilson’s contract is reportedly worth up to $37.5 million on a four-year extension. A 2020 third-round draft pick, he has been a full-time starter for the past two seasons. He topped 100 tackles in both years. notably, he has seven career interceptions. He’s also registered 62 tackles in seven games during the playoffs over the past two years and was the player who forced Baltimore Ravens QB Tyler Huntley to fumble at the goal line.

So, sure, he was an important player to get down for a long-term contract, but so is Higgins—in a vacuum, anyway. As Bengals owner Mike Brown recently candidly acknowledged, it is unlikely that they are going to be able to retain all of their top players, and with fellow wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase eventually going to need a monster contract, it may come down to one or the other—with the choice being obvious.

While Cincinnati has been more active in free agency in recent years, it’s already the case that they have not managed to retain all of their talent. Brown expressed regret over not getting a new contract done with FS Jessie Bates III last year, who played the season under the franchise tag and left in free agency in March.

It’s not unworkable for the Bengals to be able to retain all of Higgins, Chase, and Burrow, but it would inevitably come at the expense of other areas of the roster. There is only so much salary cap space to work with and only so many ways to move that money around.

It’s the burden of having a talented and successful roster, something Brown hasn’t had to contend with often during his time as owner of the franchise. But I’m sure he’s finding it a nice change of pace, especially once they start jacking up ticket prices, which admirably remain low relative to the rest of the NFL. But as with everything else in life, you get what you pay for, and they are offering more than they used to.