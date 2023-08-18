Bart Scott Doesn’t Like Steelers Playoff Chances: ‘Weak Link Will Eventually Be The Quarterback’

Long after his playing days in Baltimore, Bart Scott’s rivalry with Steeler Nation continues. Now an analyst on ESPN’s Get Up morning show, Scott downplayed Pittsburgh’s playoff odds this season for one key reason. The quarterback. Appearing on Friday’s show, Scott said Kenny Pickett will hold the team back. At least in comparison to the rest of the arm talent in the AFC North.

“Kenny Pickett is set up for success,” Scott said. “I don’t know if they get into the playoffs just because the other teams are ahead in the process. I think the weak link will eventually be the quarterback. We know they’ll be right there.”

Scott’s comments aren’t as biting as you might expect from an ex-Raven who likes to stir the pot every now and then. He’s come down hard on Pickett before, calling him a “reach” and a “bad pick” last October, though his stance has seemed to soften a touch here.

He gave Pittsburgh its props at receiver, noting the development of WR George Pickens and liked the addition of veteran WR Allen Robinson II, who had a solid if unspectacular training camp. Scott believes the Steelers will be competitive. But in an AFC North with Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson, and Deshaun Watson, Scott sees them falling just short.

It’s fair to say Pickett is the fourth-worst quarterback in the division and not make that an overly negative critique. There’s no debate that Burrow is a better quarterback and when healthy, Jackson is among the most dynamic players in the league. Watson is a more talented player, once a top-five quarterback in the league, and the Browns are banking on him recapturing that magic, though early returns this year are discouraging.

The AFC North has four former first-round picks starting under center. Pickett was the last to enter the league and is aiming for the second-year jump the others took. Burrow’s rookie year was cut short by an ACL tear. In his second year in 2021, he led the league with a 70.4 completion percentage while throwing 34 touchdowns, winning the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year award. Jackson got the starting nod midway through his rookie season before becoming the league MVP his second year, tossing 36 touchdowns in 2019 and rushing for 1,200 yards and another seven scores. Watson’s completion rate jumped seven points from his first to second year and he earned his first Pro Bowl.

If Pickett can make the same leap, Pittsburgh won’t just be competing for a Wild Card spot. They’ll fight for the division. Still, Pickett will have to reach that point. As Scott notes, the team is built well around him. He has a ton of weapons at wide receiver, tight end, and in the backfield with an improved offensive line. Defensively, the Steelers look strong, especially their front seven. And for what it’s worth, their schedule doesn’t seem as daunting as a year ago.

Last year, every team in the AFC North went 3-3 against each other. The key to breaking through that logjam in 2023 may be to have a winning record within the division. Do that and it’s doubtful the Steelers will be sitting at home come the playoffs.