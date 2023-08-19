Art Rooney II Remembers Franco Harris As Team Unveils His Jersey Display

The Pittsburgh Steelers honored legendary RB Franco Harris before Saturday’s preseason game against the Buffalo Bills by unveiling his retired jersey number display. Harris’ wife Dana and his son Dok were on hand for the ceremony, and both will serve as honorary captains for Saturday’s game.

Steelers owner Art Rooney II had some kind words for Harris during the ceremony.

“Welcome everyone to a very special day at Acrisure Stadium,” he said in video carried out by the team’s YouTube channel. “I know Franco has a special place in our hearts. He always will. I know Franco would say that his jersey would not be retired without so many great teammates of the seventies. I know Franco was proud of what the teams of the seventies accomplished, and he was proud to play on a team whose defense became known as the Steel Curtain.

“But I also know that Franco was proud of what his offense accomplished. And I know that he was very happy that after the franchise was in existence for 90 years, we finally retired an offensive player’s jersey – number 32.”

In December, Harris became the third Steeler to have his number retired, becoming the first offensive player. Harris tragically passed away just a few days before the ceremony at the age of 72. The team proceeded with the ceremony as scheduled on Christmas Eve, to not only retire Harris’ number but also honor him and his family.

He joined DT Ernie Stautner, whose number 70 was retired in 1964, as well as DT Joe Greene, whose number 75 was retired in 2014.

Harris had one of the most storied NFL careers of any running back, winning four Super Bowls, and becoming a first-ballot Hall of Famer in 1990. He also was the key piece in the famous Immaculate Reception, which is widely regarded as one of, if not the best, plays in NFL history.

Many of Harris’ teammates were on hand for the ceremony, including backfield mate Rocky Bleier. The great attendance at the event is a testament to not only how good of a player, but how good of a person Harris was.

The event took place at the FedEx Great Hall, but the display will be shown to fans at Acrisure Stadium before the game begins. Kickoff is set for 6:30 PM ET.