49ers GM John Lynch Uncomfortable With Ongoing Nick Bosa Holdout

While the belief remains that San Francisco 49ers DE Nick Bosa will suit up in Week One against the Pittsburgh Steelers, it sounds like GM John Lynch is beginning to sweat things. With just over two weeks until the regular season kicks off and Bosa still holding out as he searches for a mega-contract, Lynch says he’s “not comfortable” with where the situation is and where things are headed.

He made those comments during a recent appearance on the San Fran-based Murph & Mac podcast.

“I don’t like the situation,” Lynch said, as transcribed by The Score’s Matthew Washington. “Since our tenure here, we haven’t had a holdout anywhere toward this magnitude, so not something I’m comfortable with. We’re working really hard to try to change that.”

Lynch later promised Bosa would get a “special” contract. The question is when that occurs.

Bosa has had a true holdout throughout the summer, making him subject to hefty fines each day that he misses. While a deal is still likely to be struck before the Sept. 10th game against the Steelers, if Bosa misses more time, it could limit his snap count for the opener. At this point, it’s possible Bosa is put on a pitch count in Week One, which would obviously be to the Steelers’ benefit. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year led the league with 18.5 sacks a season ago. In fact, he was responsible for 42-percent of the 49ers’ sacks in 2022. Snap-count limitations may have him only rushing on passing downs and being taken off the field on first and second down.

Based on how the summer has gone, Dan Moore Jr. would be the Steelers’ biggest beneficiary. He’s almost certain to be the team’s Week One left tackle, edging out first-round pick Broderick Jones. In fairness, Bosa plays both sides, left and right end, but rushes from the blindside in key situations.

It’s one of many trench storylines to focus on as attention shifts towards Week One. For the 49ers, they’ll be testing Moore. For the Steelers, they’ll be focused on exploiting the 49ers’ uncertain right tackle situation. After losing Mike McGlinchey to the Denver Broncos in free agency, the team is poised to turn to former fifth-round pick Colton McKivitz, who logged just 68 snaps last season. He’ll have his hands full with T.J. Watt and it’s expected the 49ers will give him plenty of help.