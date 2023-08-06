2023 Training Camp Questions: Will Anthony McFarland Jr. Finally Carve Out A Role For Himself?

The Steelers are now in Latrobe at Saint Vincent College for the 2023 installment of training camp. They are coming off of a 9-8 season during which they broke in their new quarterback, Kenny Pickett, finishing the year strong by winning seven of their last nine but coming up short of the postseason.

They’ve done a great deal to address what they identified as their shortcomings during the offseason, which included addressing the offensive and defensive lines as well as the secondary and the inside linebacker room, which is nearly entirely different from last year.

From the first day of training camp to the last, there are going to be plenty of questions that need answered, including several battles for starting roles. Which veterans might be vulnerable to release? Who are the sleepers who will emerge in camp and make a run at ta roster spot? We’ll try to frame the conversation in relevant ways as long as you stick with us throughout the season, as we have for many years.

Question: Will RB Anthony McFarland Jr. finally carve out a role for himself?

There are certain traits that are more likely to emerge positively in a practice setting. Height is a big one, especially at the skill positions. Quickness is another big one. in a surprising turn of events, the Steelers’ tall guys are looking tall this year in training camp. The fast guys are looking fast.

I will leave it to you to figure out in which category third-year RB Anthony McFarland Jr. falls, but suffice it to say he has managed to make that trait an asset over the course of the past couple of months than at any other point in his professional career.

A year after missing out on the 53-man roster thanks in large part to Jaylen Warren’s emergence as an undrafted rookie, he seems well on his way to reclaiming a roster spot. But the question is, will he actually have a role in the offense?

His fellow running backs seem to think they know where he fits: as the receiving threat. Najee Harris even said recently that he believes McFarland is better than him in open space. Warren offered that if in a game the opposing defense puts a linebacker on him, it’s going to be a touchdown.

Though Harris was an every-down back as a rookie and played more snaps with more touches than any other running back, it was Warren who began to eat considerably away at those snaps. Much of it came on passing downs, but driven largely by his deftness in pass protection.

The coaches had a hard time finding enough snaps for Warren to pair with Harris, whom they had to convince over the course of the offseason that taking some snaps off his plate was in his own best interest. It would be easier said than done to find a way to incorporate yet another mouth to feed in the backfield. The only time last year’s third-string back, Benny Snell Jr., saw the field on offense was when somebody was injured.