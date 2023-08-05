2023 Training Camp Questions: Could Steelers Get Serious About Kendrick Green At FB?

The Steelers are now in Latrobe at Saint Vincent College for the 2023 installment of training camp. They are coming off of a 9-8 season during which they broke in their new quarterback, Kenny Pickett, finishing the year strong by winning seven of their last nine but coming up short of the postseason.

They’ve done a great deal to address what they identified as their shortcomings during the offseason, which included addressing the offensive and defensive lines as well as the secondary and the inside linebacker room, which is nearly entirely different from last year.

From the first day of training camp to the last, there are going to be plenty of questions that need answered, including several battles for starting roles. Which veterans might be vulnerable to release? Who are the sleepers who will emerge in camp and make a run at ta roster spot? We’ll try to frame the conversation in relevant ways as long as you stick with us throughout the season, as we have for many years.

Question: Could the Steelers actually get serious about OL Kendrick Green playing fullback?

At least…eventually? Maybe? Possibly?

I mean, it’s not something that’s just come out of the blue. We’ve talked about it before. Even when he was coming out of college. Undersized linemen tend to be natural candidates for a position switch and, well, Kendrick Green has always played small along the offensive line. But he looked pretty big blowing up a linebacker on a pull last night. He also ran over the linebacker on another play. I’ll leave his name out of it for his own protection.

While the third-year veteran said after practice that he didn’t think it was something serious and might only be a ‘today’ thing, the fact of the matter is that they did it. Unless a coach comes out and says they just did it for the entertainment factor, we have to assume at a bare minimum that there’s something they wanted to see.

After all, it’s actually not terribly uncommon for teams to use players at multiple positions with one being fullback. The Baltimore Ravens used to use Patrick Ricard as a defensive lineman, playing a couple hundred snaps there his first three seasons. The New York Giants had Nikita Whitlock also playing defensive tackle. Green actually has a defensive line background, by the way.

The Steelers decided not to re-sign FB Derek Watt this offseason, and the only true fullback they had in camp, college free agent rookie Monte Pottebaum, abruptly retired earlier this week. Second-year Connor Heyward is a candidate to work there some, but he is unlikely to have any one full-time position.

As for Green, a 2021 third-round pick, he is in a precarious position for a roster spot as it is. He is competing for one of potentially two or three reserve interior-capable spots. Nate Herbig is virtually assured one, while other candidates include former starter Kevin Dotson and rookie seventh-round pick Spencer Anderson, who offers five-position versatility.

Green started at center as a rookie but is more versed at guard. He has been back working at center this offseason in the hopes of claiming the backup job there behind Mason Cole, who was signed as a free agent in 2022 to replace him in the starting lineup. If he could add fullback work to his resume, it gives him a slightly better chance.

Perhaps it could even become a full-time position down the line if he, and the Steelers, were to commit to it. Even if he were not to make the 53-man roster, he would make a worthy practice squad piece, and they could use the time to begin transitioning him there.