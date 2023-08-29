2023 Stock Watch – OL Kevin Dotson – Stock Sold

Now that the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2023 season is getting underway after the team finished above .500 but failing to make the postseason last year, we turn our attention to the next chapter of Steelers football and everything that entails. One thing that it means is that some stock evaluations are going to start taking on more specific contexts as we get into the season, reflecting more immediate plusses and minus rather than trends over long periods. The nature of the evaluation, whether short-term or long-term, will be noted in the reasoning section below.

Player: G Kevin Dotson

Stock Value: Sold

Reasoning: The Steelers announced on Sunday that they agreed to terms on a trade to send fourth-year veteran guard Kevin Dotson to the Los Angeles Rams, along with a 2024 fifth-round pick and a 2025 seventh-round pick, in exchange for a 2024 fourth-round pick and a 2025 sixth-round pick.

In case you’re wondering why this wasn’t covered yesterday, we decided to prioritize covering the possible impact Kevin Dotson’s trade might have on Dylan Cook first in case a transaction involving the first-year lineman were to be made today, making it irrelevant.

Cook, however, is still in the running to make the Steelers’ initial 53-man roster later today, with final cuts due at 4 PM. And his chances of making the team improved substantially thanks to the team’s decision to trade Dotson.

A two-year starter, including every game last season, he was displaced from the starting lineup when Pittsburgh signed Isaac Seumalo in free agency. Not only that, but the addition of Nate Herbig also seemed to displace him from even the top backup job.

Combined with his inability to play center and his elevated salary north of $2.7 million, it’s no surprise that the Steelers looked to move him. Although they are a better team with him than without him, the practical, financial, and locker room considerations seemingly made it the best decision for all involved.

Dotson will presumably have a clearer path to participation in Los Angeles, though not necessarily in the starting lineup. They have second-round rookie Steve Avila plugged in at left guard, but he could start at right guard over Tremayne Anchrum.

Still, they decided they were willing to pay him over $2.7 million this year. While the trade compensation was not exorbitant—a swap of mid- and late-round draft picks—the total package does suggest that he is a player that they value. He may not start immediately, but could take over at one of the guard spots at some point over the course of the season.