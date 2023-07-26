WR Allen Robinson II Named Steeler Who Must Have Strong Training Camp

Training camp is like the first day of school. And there’s plenty of new students attending Pittsburgh Steelers U. That includes WR Allen Robinson II, acquired from the Los Angeles Rams earlier this offseason. Coming off a down year that ended with season-ending foot surgery, he was part of CBS Sports’ list of players around the league who must have strong showings this summer.

Chris Trapasso explained why Robinson has a crucial couple of weeks ahead of him, citing the competition around him.

“However, count on the receiver competition in Latrobe to be fierce. The Steelers will get back 2022 fourth-round pick Calvin Austin III, a twitchy burner, still have athletic freak Miles Boykin, and are taking a flier on XFL standout and former early Day 3 selection Hakeem Butler.

Those candidates are all vying for the No. 3 wideout role behind George Pickens and Diontae Johnson. With a mediocre summer, Robinson may be fourth or fifth in line for targets in Year 2 of the Kenny Pickett era.”

He’s an important veteran and locker room presence. GM Omar Khan has mentioned that several times as one reason why Pittsburgh dealt for him. A dynamic player coming out of Penn State, he’s now an underneath slot receiver who can get open against zone coverage and move the sticks on third down, a role that should be similar to what JuJu Smith-Schuster did in his final two years with the Steelers. But Robinson is lower on pecking order for targets behind George Pickens, Diontae Johnson, and Pat Freiermuth while playing in a run-oriented offense.

As Trapasso notes, Robinson will also be battling quasi-rookie Austin for targets in the slot. After missing his entire rookie year with a foot injury, Austin reportedly impressed during the spring. Still, he’s yet to play in an NFL game, leaving the Steelers with question marks at slot receiver.

It’s doubtful Robinson will have a statistically gaudy year in Pittsburgh. The best thing he can do is make his opportunities count. Win on third down, red zone, in those “weighty” moments Mike Tomlin talks about. While the Steelers gave up little to acquire him, there is a risk of picking up a 30-year-old declining wideout coming off a major foot injury. And if he isn’t what the Steelers were hoping for, they’ll have limited options for another “big slot” like him. Butler would be their best bet but according to at least one beat writer, he didn’t stick out this spring.