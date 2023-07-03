Which Steelers’ Rookies Will Be The Most Productive? We Rank Them

There’s no question the Pittsburgh Steelers are feeling good after their 2023 draft haul, widely considered one of the best in the league. It’s a class that will hopefully produce several long-term starters and a group that should make an immediate impact. But who is most likely to make the biggest Year One contributions? That’s what I’ll wager a guess at today, ranking the most productive Year One draft picks.

1. CB Joey Porter Jr.

It was a real battle for the top spot. You could put one of four names here and not be wrong about it. But ultimately, I gave the edge to Porter. Though he may not technically be a Day One starter, he’s the type of corner the Steelers want and need in their press, man-heavy scheme. At the least, he should play in nickel packages, probably bumping Patrick Peterson somewhere else, and his size and length will make him an asset. Porter is a heady, well-conditioned player who has been around the NFL his whole life. The guy just knows ball.

The concern here is if a high number of penalties, like he had in 2021, reduces his playing time. But I think the Steelers let him work through his growing pains, similar to how they did with Kenny Pickett a year ago. If anything, it’ll make him more prepared for 2024.

2. NT Keeanu Benton

Benton has the quickest and easiest path to starting snaps. Nose tackle comes with one of football’s easiest learning curves, Mike Tomlin once joking it’s just going forward in either A gap. Benton’s Wisconsin background should have him ready for a similarly built Steelers defense. His competition isn’t very fierce either and Benton should be the Week One starter as the team’s 3-4 nose tackle. Pittsburgh should rotate him into their sub-packages, too. His snap count may be capped, keeping him out of the top spot, but he could log 500 quality snaps this season.

3. TE Darnell Washington

Washington is a pro-ready NFL tight end compared to the rest of his class. While I think Washington is actually a little rawer than others think — his blocking needs work and he’s an awkward mover — he still is a perfect fit in Pittsburgh’s run-heavy offense. Pat Freiermuth is obviously the team’s starter, but Washington should open the year as the Steelers’ #2 tight end in 12 personnel and occasionally play over Freiermuth in some different groupings. He may block more than he catches but has a path to immediate playing time.

4. OT Broderick Jones

Jones is the toughest name on this list to rank. He could go one of two ways. If he’s the Day One starting left tackle, he’ll top the list. If he loses out to Dan Moore Jr., he’ll be towards the bottom. Ranking Jones is a matter of confidence in him winning the job out of camp. It’s still clearly possible, probable even, that Jones wins it but he’s in a real battle the names above him aren’t. It’s also plausible Jones plays midway through the season if Moore wins the job but struggles but that’s no guarantee. So I’ll hedge here and put Jones fourth.

5. LB Nick Herbig

Herbig lacks the path to playing time on his side of the ball the others above him have but he should be an immediate core special teamer. Herbig has a hair-on-fire attitude with great energy and athleticism to be a four-phase player on kick and punt return/coverage. He could lead Pittsburgh in special teams tackles out of the gate. He ranks lower because it’ll take injury for him to see much, if any, time on defense.

6. CB Cory Trice Jr.

Trice is next-to-last on this list but legitimately could play in Year One, a testament to the strength of this draft class. Still, he’ll have to jump a handful of names for consistent snaps and at best, is ticketed for a dime package role as a rover or eraser versus tight ends. He has the size and length to be a gunner/jammer and should log time on special teams but his projection is more scattershot and inconsistent than the others.

7. OL Spencer Anderson

The easiest player to rank is the last name on the list. Anderson’s versatility gives him a puncher’s chance to make the 53 but it’ll take several injuries for him to see the field. His best chance to play is to become the team’s backup center, a spot that’s up for grabs, but if he sees more time at tackle or guard, he may only be used at center in an emergency. Doesn’t make this a bad pick. Just means it’s someone who probably won’t play his rookie year.