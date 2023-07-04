What The Cordarrelle? T.J. Watt, Cam Heyward Snubbed From 33rd Team List Of Potential Hall Of Famers While Patterson Is On It

The 33rd Team came out with a ranking earlier this week of current NFL players they think are bound for the Hall of Fame. They broke the list down into Hall of Fame locks, likely Hall of Famers, and potential Hall of Famers. Incredibly, not a single current Steeler is on the list.

On the surface, that’s a little bit ludicrous considering the team has Cameron Heyward, T.J. Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Patrick Peterson on the roster. While none of those guys are absolute locks, you’d think at least one of them could be listed under potential Hall of Famers given their current trajectory. It becomes even more ridiculous though when you look at some of the names on the list. Cleveland Browns EDGE Myles Garrett, Miami Dolphins DB Jalen Ramsey, and Atlanta Falcons RB/KR Cordarrelle Patterson all were listed under potential Hall of Famers.

Explain to me how Garrett, with 74.5 sacks in 84 games is on the list, but Watt with 77.5 sacks in 87 games isn’t. It makes absolutely zero sense. Additionally, Fletcher Cox of the Philadelphia Eagles was listed as a potential Hall of Famer. Like Heyward, he’s a four-time All-Pro selection, except he’s been on the All-Pro second team three of those four appearances, while Heyward has been on the first team in three out of his four appearances. Heyward also has more sacks (78.5 to 65) and tackles (614 combined to 486 combined) in just ten more games.

Patterson’s inclusion is due to his special teams ability, but putting him on the list ahead of Watt, Heyward and even Peterson is absolutely ridiculous. For as good as Khalil Mack is, he has 84.5 sacks in 134 career games. Watt could surpass that in significantly less games this season and yet, he’s not included on the list. I just don’t understand how they can be omitted over some of the guys who were listed.

Heck, Cameron Jordan was listed as a likely Hall of Famer, and he less All-Pro appearances than Heyward despite them being drafted the same year. Given Jordan’s sack production (115.5 in his career) I don’t really have as much of an issue with his inclusion over Heyward. But it’s borderline criminal to put Garrett on the list ahead of Watt and have someone like Patterson or Ramsey on the list and not include Peterson, who’s been one of the better cornerbacks in the league for the entirety of his career.

Hopefully whatever members of the 33rd Team Staff put this list together aren’t on the Hall of Fame voting committee.