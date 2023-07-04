Watch: The Depot 180 — July 4 — Episode 331

Episode 331 — July 4, 2023

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

In today’s episode I discuss a recent JJ Watt interview that suggests the three Watt brothers came close to all being on the Steelers back in 2021, as well as the dwindling number of brothers now on the team. I also talk about the various offseason series and training camp primers up on the site now and some possible candidates for the next big story to talk about prior to camp.

