Was thrilled to be invited on the Bleav In Steelers‘ podcast with Mark Bergin to discuss the Pittsburgh Steelers’ upcoming 2023 season and the roots of my own Steelers fandom. Mark and I ran through the roster to discuss Kenny Pickett, Alex Highsmith, and the camp battle between Broderick Jones and Dan Moore Jr.

Thanks again to Mark for having me on his show.

As always, let me know your thoughts in the comments below. And thanks for watching.