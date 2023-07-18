Watch: Kenny Pickett Works Out With Gunner Olszewski, Connor Heyward

While training camp may not start until next week, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett is getting work in with two of his teammates, throwing passes to Connor Heyward and Gunner Olszewski. Pickett’s personal QB coach Tony Racioppi posted video of the workout on Twitter.

Another great week of work with Pittsburgh Steelers QB Kenny Pickett in Pittsburgh. Camp ready after a great offseason of hard work and goal driven workouts. Footwork, fundamentals, throwing sequence and routes on air with married drop. @steelers pic.twitter.com/ummuQQqEkY — Tony Racioppi (@Tonyrazz03) July 18, 2023

Pickett’s been grinding all offseason and also got married in June. It’s been a busy offseason for sure, but the work he’s put in should hopefully show on the field in 2023. It’s going to be a big season for Pickett, who struggled a little bit early as starter in 2022 but made strides in the second half and ended up leading the Steelers to a 9-8 season.

Heading into his second season, the Steelers have their sights set on the postseason and Pickett’s play is going to be a major factor. If he can build off the success he had in the second half of last season and improve his downfield passing, the Steelers should have some success.

Getting in extra offseason work is a great sign for Pickett’s work ethic and performance going forward. He also trained with Allen Robinson II in his home state of New Jersey, helping him get acquainted with his newest target for 2023.

Olszewski will be in a fight to make the roster, while Heyward might play more H-back this season with the Steelers adding tight end Darnell Washington in the draft. But both clearly are hoping to expand their role, and getting work in with the starting quarterback is a great way to do so.

Training camp gets underway next week, and it really can’t get here soon enough. I’m excited to see Pickett work with a full complement of weapons and hope to see him take a nice leap from his rookie season to his sophomore campaign. It has the potential to be a really fun season in Pittsburgh.